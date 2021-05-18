There will be just over two dozen places around Gwinnett County where families can take their kids to get free meals this summer.
The county recently announced the 25 sites that will be used for this year's Gwinnett Summer Meal Program. The program is designed to pick up where the school year ends, allowing families of kids ages 18 and under to pick-up free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for the children at locations such as libraries and county parks.
Starting June 1, the kids or their parents can pick up the meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays at the distribution sites. The county is expected to use a drive-thru format for families wanting to pick up meals for their kids.
"Gwinnett’s program is part of the Summer Food Service Program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is sponsored by the nonprofit Georgia Nutritional Services Inc., which will provide the vendor for the meals," county officials said. "Funding for the program comes from the USDA."
The program is available to help families who are experiencing financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children, particularly at Title I schools, have access to free and reduced breakfasts and lunches during the school year, but the academic year is about to end this month.
The Summer Food Service Program is intended to be a way for the county to fill in the gap and ensure children continue to have access to nutritious meals in the summer months when they are away from school.
In addition to the summer meals for kids, county officials said emergency meal kits will be available for Gwinnettians who are 60 and older and need help with food, health and mobility issues.
Anyone who has questions about the meals program can call 770-822-8840 or visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com.
In addition to announcing that the program is about to begin, as well as this year's pick-up locations, the county also announced it is hiring seasonal part-time workers to serve as meal compliance leaders. These employees will work 30 hours a week, Monday through Friday from this month until August.
Potential meal compliance leaders must be 18 or older and "should have customer service, food service and general labor experience," county officials said.
Anyone looking to fill those positions can apply at GwinnettCountyJobs.com.
The county is also looking for volunteers to help distribute meals at the pick-up sites. Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer can sign up at VolunteerGwinnett.net.
The distribution sites include:
• Bay Creek Park, 175 Ozora Road in Loganville
• Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
• Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn
• Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive in Lawrenceville
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue in Dacula
• DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road in Stone Mountain
• Freeman’s Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center in 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
• Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road in Norcross
• Gwinnett Public Library, 3180 Main Street in Duluth
• Gwinnett Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville
• Gwinnett Public Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Lilburn
• OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Avenue in Buford
• OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
• Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake
• Rhodes Jordan Park, Multipurpose Field, 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, in Duluth
• South Gwinnett Park, 2015 McGee Road, in Snellville
• Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road in Lawrenceville
• Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville
