When Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Timothy Hamil began his judicial career in the county as a State Court judge in 1999, the situation at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center was different from what it has been in recent years.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut courts across Georgia and around the country down, arranging trial schedules required something of a juggling act for Gwinnett court officials. They have said on multiple occasions that demands on the county's court system were growing and GJAC just didn't have the space anymore to accommodate all of the needs.
That wasn't the case when Hamil joined the judiciary at the end of the 20th century.
"It wasn't (crowded)," Hamil said. "There were empty chambers and you didn't have any problem getting a courtroom, and it was a lot easier to work in the building."
The county's court system is about to get a big relief from the crunch it has been feeling in recent years. That's because Gwinnett County court officials are set to begin court operations in the new Charlotte J. Nash Court Building on April 19, with jury trial activities set to begin on that date.
The $82.2 million 2009 special purpose local option sales tax-funded building is an expansion of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration. While its entrance opened at the end of 2020 to give visitors access to GJAC from an adjacent parking deck, the court-related areas of the building have remained under construction.
The Nash court building is both its own building, but also an expansion of GJAC. It is connected to GJAC on one end by a bridge that leads from its entrance to the older building's lobby.
Another connection at the other end is a ground-level sally port connection that is designed to bring inmates from the county jail to the court campus each day for trials.
"What I like about the building is that it's modern, and yet it still compliments the existing portion," said Daniel Smith, a project manager with construction firm, Gilbane Co.
The building includes a new Jury Assembly room which is designed to seat 505 potential jurors at a time — which is more than the old jury assembly room at GJAC can accommodate — although it will only seat about 60 socially distanced jurors initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will also be eight new custody courtrooms, including one that is larger to accommodate cases where multiple defendants are on trial at the same time. There are also four future courtroom shells that will be used initially for socially distanced jury deliberations.
Those courtrooms will allow each Superior Court judge in Gwinnett to have their own custody courtroom — meaning a courtroom that has a holding cell for defendants who are in the Sheriff's Office's custody at the county jail and have to be transported to the courthouse by deputies each day.
"This building only has Superior Court judges in it," Hamil said. "Part of the impetus to build this building was because we were having trouble getting access to custody courtrooms,. So the county was kind enough to design a building and every courtroom in this building has access to a holding cell because many of our defendants are in custody and so that allows us to not have to worry about scheduling tradeoffs and such like that.
"That's going to be extremely important given upcoming trials because we have not had a custody jury trial in over a year."
The eight new courtrooms that will open initially in the new building will take the number of courtrooms available for Probate, Superior, State and Magistrate Courts on the GJAC campus to 29. At least two of those courtrooms, however, are spaces that were set up as temporary courtrooms in GJAC years ago and will eventually go back to their originally intended uses as office space.
Court recorders will have their own office area, and there are also rooms for mediating resolutions in cases as well as holding cells for arrested individuals to be held in during breaks in their trials.
Deputies who work at the courthouse will have a roll call room as well as a break room. Each judge's office will have their personal chambers as well as office space for their staff and a kitchenette. The jury deliberation areas will have their own kitchenettes as well.
Gwinnett County Courts Administrator Phil Boudewyns said the building will help with short-term needs as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, while also helping with the court system's ongoing needs.
"It is a perfect time (to open the building)," Boudewyns said. "It allows us an opportunity to implement the COVID protections while still allowing us to have the much-needed space."
When Hamil started as a judge in 1999, he was one of four State Court judges. There were also seven Superior Court judges with Hamil becoming the eighth judge on that bench when a new seat was created in 2002.
By comparison, there are now 11 Superior Court judges and six State Court judges in Gwinnett County.
"It became increasingly difficult to get a custody courtroom so that's when we had to agree to cluster courtrooms because there are not enough custody courtrooms over there now for everyone. So we have to trade courtrooms just depending on what week it is," Hamil said.
Although judges and their staff have not yet moved into the building, Hamil said he is looking forward to the new court building's opening.
"We're really excited," he said. "It's been a long time coming and a lot of people worked hard to get us here, but we are excited ... I don't like moving, but it's been an easy process so far. The county has really helped out by making sure kept informed as to what is going on and it's almost here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.