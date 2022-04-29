Gwinnett County property owners should be getting some mail from the Gwinnett County Board of Assessors in the coming days if they have not already received it.
The board recently mailed out 294,000 annual Notices of Assessment to residential and property owners. The notices tell property owners what the assessed value of their property was, as of Jan. 1. They also explain any changes in the assessed value of the property from the value assessed last year.
"Roughly 83 percent of the notices will state that the appraised value was adjusted for market conditions in response to real estate market changes throughout 2021," county officials said. "The Gwinnett County Assessors’ Office uses available market data to value each property in a manner that meets state regulations. The Annual Notice of Assessment is not a tax bill but does include an estimate of 2022 property taxes."
The county is warning property owners that the estimated property taxes listed on the notices are a combination of their 2022 assessed value and the 2021 millage rates. The 2022 millage rates for the county government, school system and cities won't be set until later this year. The notices also do not take into account any changes to fees that might occur this year. These fees include stormwater, solid waste, streetlight or speed control device fees.
The notices do list any exemptions the property owner has on file.
Any property owner that wants to appeal their property's assessed value must include the owner's name, the property address and parcel number, their reason for appealing the value and their opinion of the value when they file their appeal.
"The Board of Assessors recommends that property owners review their Annual Notice of Assessment to ensure it accurately represents their property and the fair market value for Jan. 1, 2022," county officials said. "If property owners disagree with the 2022 value, they have 45 days from the date on their assessment to file an appeal online, in person or by mail."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
