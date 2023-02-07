Gwinnett County officials will apply for two U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grants, worth up to $25 million each, for mobility projects in the Gwinnett Place Mall area.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for the grants, which would be collectively worth $50 million. The RAISE grants are available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that went into effect last year.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.