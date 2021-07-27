Face masks are going to be required again in Gwinnett County schools after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday that said people should wear face masks, even if they are fully vaccinated, because of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks announced masks will be required in GCPS facilities and on school buses. The requirement applies to all students, staff and visitors regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The facts and recommendations are clear… masks do make a difference and we must do all we can to keep students in school, in person,” Wilbanks said.
Parents are being given until Aug. 2 to decide if they want to change their reference for how their child will be taught this semester, meaning whether they want their children taught in-person or digitally.
The district is telling families to contact their local school if they want to make a change in how they prefer to have their children taught.
“We realize this does not allow families a lot of time to make this decision, but we must have this information by this date to ensure schools are staffed appropriately to serve students and student schedules are finalized prior to the start of school,” Wilbanks said.
The move to require masks in school comes as case numbers continue a sharp rise in Gwinnett County. The two-week new COVID-19 case rate in Gwinnett has more than tripled in less than a month, with steady increases each week.
As of Tuesday, there had been 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County in the last two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That is up from the two-week total of 642 new cases as of one week earlier, on July 20.
On July 13, the two-week total for Gwinnett was 409 new cases. On July 6, the two-week rate was 304 cases.
Gwinnett leads Georgia in total cases since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020, with state health officials reporting a total of 89,374 cases, 5,390 hospitalizations, 1,135 confirmed deaths and 80 probable deaths in the county.
District officials said their primary concerns was the health and safety of students and staff. Other reasons why they chose to reinstate the mask mandate was that was they felt it was important for students to be in school but elementary and younger middle school age students are ineligible to get vaccinated at this time while several students and staff members who are eligible to be vaccinated have chosen to not do so.
The district also cited CDC and other health partners who have pointed to mask wearing, even by people who are vaccinated, as a key mitigation tool. There has also been a federal executive order that requires students wear face masks on school buses, GCPS officials said.
GCPS officials did say, however, that students who are in close contact with a classmate who tests positive for COVID-19 does not have to go into quarantine if both students have been wearing face masks.
If either of them have not been wearing a mask, however, and quarantine is necessary, the students have to remain in quarantine for up to two weeks.
"While disappointed that the school year will start with masks, GCPS is very happy that its students will be starting the school year in person," district officials said in their announcement.
"Please know that district leaders will continue to monitor for new guidance from the CDC, health partners, and the state, using it to make updates throughout the 2021–22 school year."
District officials said there will be mask breaks at the schools and the school leaders will be reaching out to their staffs about scheduling those breaks.
Kids will be allowed to take their masks off when they are outside, during lunch and during mask breaks and students who participate in band and physical education activities will be given times of the day when they don't have to wear masks.
The district also said it will make accommodations for students and GCPS employees who cannot wear masks because of documented medical reasons such as sensory issues, asthma or other pulmonary conditions.
“A layered approach is needed to keep our students safe and in school," Wilbanks said. "Masks are one of the tools proven to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is time for us to mask up and take advantage of vaccination opportunities to help our community get past the pandemic.”
i heard a lot of perspectives and opinions on the issues relating to masking children but scientific facts? That's a bridge too far.
The directive should have left masking optional - so those who believe they work in their personal situation could feel comfortable.
