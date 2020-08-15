To say Gwinnett County Public Schools had an unconventional start to the 2020-2021 school yer might be an understatement.
The school system began the school year in an all virtual learning setup on Wednesday, but the non-traditional launch to the year didn’t go flawlessly with students encountering technical issues on the first day. District officials are praising teachers and students for persevering, however.
“We can’t say enough about the great job our teachers, administrators, support staff, students, and parents did this week,” District spokeswoman Sloan Roach told the Daily Post on Friday. “There were some bumps and some challenges that were a little different from those we typically experience at the start of a school year, but one thing was very much the same… our school community’s commitment to its students.”
The big story out of the first day of school was the trouble several students faced while trying to log onto the eClass portal. That came two days after parents complained of similar issues during a “tech check” on Monday that led to the portal crashing.
After the “tech check,” district officials pledged to have the system fixed by the first day of school. When the issues happened on Wednesday, the district again pledged to fix it.
The problem on Wednesday, district officials said, was that more than 90,000 users were trying to log in the system that morning. The district informed students, via social media, to “wait a few minutes and attempt to log in again.”
Students and parents were later told in a letter form the district to log in as early as possible from now on to bring more balance to the number of people logging in at one time.
“Although the district ran tests on its systems, we could not replicate having tens of thousands of students actually logging on at the same time,” district officials said in the letter. “Throughout the morning, our technology team worked diligently to identify the problems, take corrective action, and get more students online and into their digital classes faster.
“Ultimately, we succeeded in having approximately 150,000 users online and learning at 11 a.m.”
Virtual learning is being done in a different format from the one used when the school system had to abruptly shut down in March because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic. This semester, students are to follow a schedule designed to more closely follow a traditional school day.
The district does plan to begin phasing in in-person instruction starting Aug. 26, with all students whose parents opted for in-person instruction to be back in the classroom by Sept. 9.
“While we know this has not been a typical school opening for GCPS, we know that everyone has made the best of it,” Roach said. “We had some technical challenges early on that were addressed and students and teachers were able to connect in their virtual classrooms and jump into teaching and learning.
“Our teachers have done a really good job preparing for and delivering digital instruction. Overall, we are hearing very positive comments about the lessons students are receiving and the level of student engagement.”
