DSC_0627.JPG

This new two-story addition at Jones Middle School is one of the Gwinnett County Public Schools facilities expansions and renovations that will open when the 2022-2023 begins on Aug. 3.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

The opening of the new Seckinger High School may be the biggest highlight of Gwinnett County Public Schools new facilities this fall, but the district has several renovations and building expansions that it will also be showing off when the school year begins on Aug. 3.

The district announced several school expansions and new learning spaces that are set to open in August.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.