The opening of the new Seckinger High School may be the biggest highlight of Gwinnett County Public Schools new facilities this fall, but the district has several renovations and building expansions that it will also be showing off when the school year begins on Aug. 3.
The district announced several school expansions and new learning spaces that are set to open in August.
One of the big expansions was the addition of a new two-story, 89,341-square-foot addition at Jones Middle School. The new addition will add 35 classrooms at the school. This is in addition to the renovation of 20,667-square-feet of space in Jones Middle School’s existing building.
Six other middle schools in the district have gotten new middle school STEM and engineering labs. These schools include Berkmar, Creekland, Grace Snell, Moore, Radloff and Twin Rivers middle schools.
Peachtree Elementary School underwent renovations so the North Metro Academy of Performing Arts could be relocated to the school building.
And, staying in the theme of performing arts, new seating was installed in the theaters at Lanier, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Peachtree Ridge and Shiloh high schools.
District officials said they also did interior renovations at Dacula Elementary School and Dacula Middle School.
There has been some refurbishments in the area of sports at several high schools.
District officials are working to finish the installation of artificial turf at Grayson, Discovery, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Lanier and Berkmar high schools in time for the fall football season.
Meanwhile, new track surfaces will be installed after the turf is installed at Peachtree Ridge, Grayson, Lanier and Berkmar high schools. The district is planning to replace the track at Meadowcreek High Schools as well, but that will happen later in the fall.
Some other upgrades that may or may not go unnoticed this fall include new asphalt in the parking lots and driveways at Peachtree and Jackson elementary schools, as well as new roofs at Creekland and Crews middle schools. The district has also used federal CARES Act funds to purchase 53 new roof top HVAC units that will be installed at 19 schools once the units arrive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.