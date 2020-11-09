Gwinnett County is launching a series on educational equity that will offer residents an opportunity to weigh in on the issue virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The GCPS Talks Educational Equity series will kick off tonight with a pre-recorded equity overview program slated to air at 6 p.m. on the the school system's GCPS TV cable access channel, on the GCPS TV app and on the district's webpage.
Most of the subsequent sessions will be aired live, however, and provide opportunities for residents to ask questions and offer feedback from the comfort of their homes while the sessions are being broadcast.
“We want to hear from our constituents with any questions or insight they can share with us, based on their experiences,” GCPS Chief Equity and Compliance Officer Tommy Welch said. “As a district, we are committed to addressing and reducing educational inequities that exist and to providing students and staff with programs and support that increase opportunities for success.
“The feedback we receive during the live GCPS Talk sessions and via our online survey will be very helpful as we continue our work in this critical area of educational equity.”
Equity has been a major topic of discussion surrounding Gwinnett County schools recently, including a debate over whether changes were needed in the county's student code of conduct, and calls from community members and students for better equity in the district to ensure minority students are treated the same as their White counterparts.
Gwinnett County Public Schools has six educational equity teams including: educational opportunities and expectations; teaching and learning; student support; community engagement and partnerships; facilities and assets; and human resources, leadership, and staff.
Those teams have been meeting weekly for the last nine weeks to look at equity issues, including reviewing current procedures and proposing improvements and new procedures.
The initial, pre-recorded session will re-air from Tuesday until Nov. 15 at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on GCPS TV.
The live sessions will be on Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11.
There will also be a pre-recorded session, on the equity teams overview, which will air on Nov. 30.
Community feedback provided during the live sessions will be folded in with responses from an online community survey that will be used to direct the district's work on ensuring better educational equity. District officials plan to provide information about the survey during the live session on Nov. 16.
Information about the survey will also be shared with the community on the school system's website, and teachers and staff will receive information about it through the district's communication channels.
“The GCPS Talks Educational Equity series, along with the online survey, are two key ways the district is collecting feedback on this important district initiative,” Welch said.
The live session topics include:
• Nov. 16: Student meeting with special guest Laura Ross who is a counselor at Five Forks Middle School and the 2020 National Counselor of the Year
• Dec. 7: Community meeting with special guest Nury Crawford, who is the director of Community-Based Mentoring
• Jan. 11: Educational equity summary
