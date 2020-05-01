Gwinnett County Public Schools officials released new details Friday on a timeline for when various employees will return to work during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
The return to work will be phased in, starting with director level employees working at the Instructional Support Center in Suwanee next week and building up to teachers returning to schools in mid-May to wrap up the school year. There will be three phases of employees returning to work, and the plan also gives a glimpse into when students may be able to go back to schools and retrieve whatever belongings they have there.
"With the end of the state’s Shelter in Place order on April 30 and the re-opening of many businesses, school district leaders have created a plan for the return of GCPS employees to schools and facilities," school system officials said in the plan released Friday.
The director-level employees will return to work on May 6, with all remaining employees who work at the Instructional Support Center along with non-teaching school-based employees heading back to their offices on May 11.
Teachers are scheduled to return to schools on May 18 so they can wrap up the final three days of digital learning, work with students who need to make-up any work, finalize grades, close out their classrooms and assist students in retrieving their belongings.
District officials there will be limits of 200 people in a building, and no more than 10 people in any one area. Employees will have to practice social distancing and wear masks. Employees are encouraging to bring their own masks if they have one, but the district will also be providing masks to employees. Employees will be encouraged to wear gloves as well when picking up something that has been dropped off.
Meetings should be held virtually over Zoom or Microsoft Teams instead of face-to-face, employees should wash their hands regularly at work and they also should not share any objects, district officials said.
Any employee who is sick or has been in contact with someone who has had symptoms of illness in the 14 previous days should not enter a school or district office building, according to the plan.
"Throughout Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Digital Learning Days, a limited number of staff continued to report on-site at both schools and the Instructional Support Center," district officials said. "At various times over the past six weeks, several additional employee groups returned to service to support teachers and digital instruction, to help with the food program for our students, and to assist in making plans regarding how to successfully close the school year.
"The implementation of sensible safety measures and precautions has resulted in a smooth transition from working remotely to working on-site at schools and offices. Moving forward, GCPS will continue to call for strict social distancing and sanitation procedures to keep employees healthy and safe. With that in mind, GCPS is prepared to implement its return-to-work site plan for all staff over the next three weeks."
