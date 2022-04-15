The Gwinnett County Board of Education tentatively voted to adopt Gwinnett County Public Schools' nearly $2.83 billion proposed fiscal year 2023 budget on Thursday night.
The tentative adoption of the budget is a formal step that allows the board to now hold two public hearings before a vote on final adoption takes place on June 16. The hearings will be held on May 19 and June 16.
"We're seeking tentative adoption of the budget," GCPS Chief Finance Officer Joe Heffron told board members on Thursday night. "This will allow us to advertise the budget in the local paper as required by law and hold two public hearings."
One key highlight of the budget is that it includes salary step increases for all employees unless they have already reached the highest step on the pay scale as well as cost of living increases. Teachers are getting a $2,000 cost of living increase that is funded by the state and non-teaching support staff will get at least a 4% cost of-living increase.
The increase for non-teaching employees is designed so that minimum starting salary for those positions will be at least $13.50 per hour. It is part of a goal to eventually, in phases, get starting salaries for those positions up to $15 per hour.
The millage rate is not expected to change, but property owners could still end up paying more in taxes if the value of their property increased within the last year. The millage rate is expected to be set in July, after the new GCPS budget goes into effect.
The budget could still change between now and June 16. Part of that could be due to feedback gathered from the public during the hearings and part of that could be due to additional information that GCPS staff receives from tax officials between now and June 16.
The district's budget gets about 53.5% of its funding from the state and about 46.5% from local revenues.
"Our current budget includes a (tax) digest growth of a little over 5%, but we will be getting an update in the next two weeks, at the county officials, on whether that budget will be any higher than that or not," Heffron said. "They were very reluctant kind of giving us a number early in the year with way activity in the market is going and sales are going.
"So, we'll get a much better perspective in the next couple of weeks if that is going to be any different from that 5%."
Some other items proposed in the budget include:
♦ Adding 233 positions to accommodate student growth and to cover the opening of Seckinger High School in the fall ($20.7 million)
♦ Adding 182 teaching positions in an effort to lower class size allotments ($17.3 million)
♦ Increasing the employer contributions for the Teacher Retirement System from 19.81% to 19.98% ($1.7 million)
♦ The Capitol Project Fund budget will increase by $62 million because of projected beginning of work on E-SPLOST VI or General Obligation Bond, also known as G.O. Bonds, projects such as building a new middle school in the Archer cluster, modifications for schools around the county and roofing and HVAC projects. The fund’s total budget will be $208.1 million.
♦ The budget for the Enterprise Fund, which covers the School Nutrition Program, will be $102.8 million. One item that school system officials highlighted in the budget is the fact that a federal waiver that had allowed GCPS to provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students will end at the conclusion of the current school year.
The district will be required by the USDA to go back to having a self-sustaining nutrition program so schools will begin charging for meals again. The cost will be $1.50 for breakfast at all schools and $2.25 for lunch at elementary schools and $2.50 for lunch at middle and high schools.
♦ The addition of 30 more bus drivers so transportation options for choice programs can be expanded in the district ($1.4 million)
♦ The addition of 18 college and career specialists who will provide support in high schools ($1.8 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
♦ Plans to ensure there is a technology tool, such as a Chromebook, for every student in the third through 12th grades to take home if the students need it. (Cost not provided)
♦ A full-year pilot program for “science of reading” instructional materials at between 20 and 25 elementary schools (about $8 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
♦ A full-year pilot for general education pre-K at eight schools. There are expected to be 16 general education pre-K classrooms, which will serve 256 students. District officials said they have seen that about 54% of kindergartners are not prepared when they begin kindergarten. ($3.6 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
♦ Providing program initiatives and personnel centered around whole learner support, such as social workers, behavior specialists, psychologists (about $4 million)
♦ Supporting K-3 teacher professional development to help them have a conceptual understanding of science or reading and structured literacy components (about $3 million)
Board members expressed general satisfaction with the proposed budget on Thursday.
"This is the greatest budget we have — will have — ever approved and it's about $400 million greater than the last one that we approved," board member Everton Blair Jr. said. "I just want to take a moment to say I'm looking forward to how we utilize the additional funds to just reinforce to our staff that we're committed to serving students and we do so by making sure that (staff members) are dutifully paid and that they have the resources in their classrooms and in their buildings to do the job."
Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson told Heffron and his staff, "The budget really is indicative of our priorities and our focus of our school system, and so I commend you all in terms of looking at our budget and figuring out what we can do to address the needs of our teachers and our students. In particular, we had a discussion today about class size reductions and how the budget can kind of reflect a little bit about that."
