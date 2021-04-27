For the ninth consecutive year, the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology has been named the No. 1 high school in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report.
The 2021 Best High School rankings were released Tuesday, with GSMST taking the top spot in the state and ranking No. 9 nationally. The Lawrenceville school, which had a score of 99.95 out of 100, was also ranked No. 13 among STEM schools in the country.
The latest edition ranks more than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country, measuring how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.
“Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the methodology used for the rankings takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors:
♦ College readiness ( which measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams)
♦ Reading and math proficiency
♦ Reading and math performance
♦ Underserved student performance
♦ College curriculum breadth
♦ Graduation rates
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. The data used in this edition is from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. News and World Report said.
Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was ranked No. 1 and South Carolina’s Academic Magnet High School was No. 2 in the rankings. They were followed by The Davidson Academy of Nevada, Illinois’ Payton College Preparatory High School and Florida’s School for Advanced Studies to round out the top 5.
