Gwinnett County officials are warning residents to be wary of anyone who shows up at their door claiming to work for the county's water department — because that person is an imposter.
Officials said reports have been coming in to Gwinnett County Water Resources about someone trying to enter homes while claiming to work for a Gwinnett County lab. Most of the attempts have targeted Spanish-speaking families who live in the Norcross area.
"The imposter is trying to gain access inside customers’ homes by offering to collect free lead and copper samples," county officials said. "Residents should be aware that the County does not send employees to test water inside residents’ homes."
Residents are advised to not let anyone asking to test their water into their homes. They are also asked to call 9-1-1, especially if they don't feel safe or they think someone is trying to break into their home.
They can also call the Department of Water Resource's 24-hour dispatch line at 678-376-7000 if they have questions or concerns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.