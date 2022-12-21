police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
File photo

Gwinnett County officials are warning residents to be wary of anyone who shows up at their door claiming to work for the county's water department — because that person is an imposter.

Officials said reports have been coming in to Gwinnett County Water Resources about someone trying to enter homes while claiming to work for a Gwinnett County lab. Most of the attempts have targeted Spanish-speaking families who live in the Norcross area.