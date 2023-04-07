Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will not use eminent domain after all to take more than 10 acres of land that has belong to a prominent Black family in south Gwinnett for more than 100 years.

The decision to not go through the courts to force the Livsey family into selling two properties, known as the "lake property" and the "apartment property," comes after a public backlash. After news broke earlier his week that Gwinnett planned to use eminent domain to take the land, it was quickly panned on social media. 

