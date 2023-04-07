Thomas Livsey, a leader in The Promised Land community, stands in front of The Maguire-Livsey House, one of the oldest homes in Gwinnett built in the 1820s in this 2011 file photo. The Livsey family has lived on property that was once part of Thomas Maguire's "Promised Land" plantation since 1920, although Thomas Livsey sold the Maguire-Livsey House to the county in 2016 to become a historical park. Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will back off plans to use eminent domain to take more than 10 additional acres from the Livsey family for the park, which a site plan shows will include recreations of antebellum slave quarters.
Thomas Livsey, a leader in The Promised Land community, stands in front of The Maguire-Livsey House, one of the oldest homes in Gwinnett built in the 1820s in this 2011 file photo. The Livsey family has lived on property that was once part of Thomas Maguire's "Promised Land" plantation since 1920, although Thomas Livsey sold the Maguire-Livsey House to the county in 2016 to become a historical park. Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will back off plans to use eminent domain to take more than 10 additional acres from the Livsey family for the park, which a site plan shows will include recreations of antebellum slave quarters.
Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will not use eminent domain after all to take more than 10 acres of land that has belong to a prominent Black family in south Gwinnett for more than 100 years.
The decision to not go through the courts to force the Livsey family into selling two properties, known as the "lake property" and the "apartment property," comes after a public backlash. After news broke earlier his week that Gwinnett planned to use eminent domain to take the land, it was quickly panned on social media.
The county wanted to add the land to a planned historical park that would have included, among other things, recreations of antebellum slave quarters. The park is being put on property the county has already acquired from the Livsey family.
“Based upon our collective desire to work with Mr. (Thomas) Livsey Sr. and his family as to this property, the county will not move forward with taking formal action on the eminent domain proceedings on April 25," the county said in a statement.
“We respect the right of Mr. Livsey Sr. and his wife, as a private landowner in determining the best use of this property, and we will work with Mr. Livsey Sr. and his family to reach a joint decision about how best to support the vision and wishes of Mr. Livsey Sr. and his family for the future use of this property.”
Members of the Livsey family had argued that the county planned to pay less than what they saw he land as being worth, and argued that Gwinnett was going down the eminent domain route because the family is Black.
Chad Livsey told the Daily Post earlier this week that he'd received information that the county also planned to focus heavily on the Civil War history, when the Promised Land was a plantation with about two dozen slaves, and its original owner, Thomas Maguire. Livsey said he feared the county planned to ignore his family's history with the property all together.
The Livsey family has lived on the various parcels that make up the Promised Land — including the Maguire Livsey House, also known as the "Big House" — since 1920. Between 2016 and 2019, some of the properties, including the one with the "Big House," was sold to the county to create a historical park.
A site plan posted on social media by Gwinnett Commissioner Ben Ku, who represents the area where the Promised Land is located, seemed to back up Livsey's concerns that the property would focus more on the Civil War history. Among the features listed on the site plan were four re-creations of slave quarters.
"It is a whitewashing because they don't have any history, they don't have our history and they act like they don't know where to start to get it," Livsey said on Wednesday. "And, they act like they don't have the resources to come down here and talk to people about our history."
Family members had raised concerns that the county had tried to continue negotiating a purchase of the property despite knowing Thomas Livsey, who is 93, has been suffering from worsening dementia.
The county offered about $250,000 for the lake property and about $420,000 for the apartment property, according to Chad Livsey. Multiple family members told the Daily Post they felt that offer was too low because similarly-sized, or even some smaller, properties around the county had fetched significantly higher prices when they were sought for key projects.
Ku had tried to explain the county's plans for the property in a social media post on Thursday.
"Mr. (Thomas) Livsey's vision that he shared with county representatives as early as 2016 was to have a park area, and this plan was a way to realize that vision," Ku said in the post with the site plan.
Members of the Livsey family were not having it, however.
In a response to Ku's post, Candra Livsey said, "He asked for you to create a plantation with slave quarters?? There was also an option to walk away and let the family deal with the cards as they fall once you realized you shouldn't have been negotiating with him.
"Wouldn't you want the same for your family?? Black people never get the respect they deserve and you're trying to make it seem like you're doing a favor?"
On Friday, Chad Livsey said the news that the county will not use eminent domain to take the land is a relief. He added, however, that his family is being cautious about what the county might do in the future.
"I feel a weight lifted off, but at the same time I still feel I don't know if we can completely trust them because it can happen again," Livsey said. "The trust has been torn. I don't know what it's going to take.
"I know we're neighbors, but we're going to need some healing time and time to figure out how we can move forward."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.