The Gwinnett Daily Post now has a Gwinnett owner.
Veteran newspaper executive Mike Gebhart has purchased the majority ownership in Southern Community Newspapers Inc., parent company of the Gwinnett Daily Post and six sister newspapers, and digital operations consisting of a number of related websites.
Gebhart purchased the newspapers and web operations from a New York-based private equity firm that has owned the majority stake in the company since 2008. He lives in Duluth and works out of the Lawrenceville office, where SCNI headquarters are based.
"I'm proud to be part of the Gwinnett community and understand how important it is for the community to have a local newspaper committed to covering it," Gebhart said.
Gebhart has been chief operating officer and executive vice president of SCNI since 2007. Other newspapers in the group include the Albany Herald, Clayton News-Daily, Henry Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus, Newton Citizen and Rockdale Citizen.
“We’ve been working on this transaction for nearly a year," Gebhart said. "I seriously contemplated backing out of the deal because of the pandemic and concerns that revenues have plummeted. However, after much prayer, contemplation, support from a great wife and family, and wise counsel, I decided it was the right thing to do.
"We have so many loyal employees I want them to have the opportunity to continue their careers, and our communities need us to tell them the truth about what’s going on locally. I’m motivated to give back to others for as long as possible.”
Gebhart is a native of St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Missouri Baptist University in 1978 and did graduate work for an MBA at St. Louis University and Webster University prior to beginning a professional career in the newspaper industry with the Suburban Journals in St. Louis. His career took him to senior-level positions at media outlets in New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Michigan and Georgia.
Gebhart moved to Georgia in 2004 when he joined the Albany Herald as vice president and general manager. He was promoted to president and publisher Oct. 1, 2005. In November 2007, he was named the COO and executive vice president of SCNI, with responsibility for the entire media division consisting of seven newspapers and several websites. He also serves as treasurer of the Georgia Press Association.
Gebhart and his wife Nancy, also a native of St. Louis, have three children and nine grandchildren.
