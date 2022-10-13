Gwinnett County resident Tara Schiphof hopes the second time around is the charm.
The North Carolina native, who now calls Sugar Hill home, finished as the first runner-up in the 2022 Miss Georgia competition in June. After being named Miss Capital City two months later, Schiphof now has her second shot at Miss Georgia, a stepping stone to the 2023 Miss America competition.
“I was over the moon with how far I was able to make it,” said Schiphof, 24, of her Miss Georgia experience. “I did not expect to make it as far as I did, considering it was my first year. And with that happening, I thought maybe I could make this dream a reality and maybe my purpose is here. It was a big wakeup call for me and now I’m ready to go back, try again and hopefully take home the crown this time.”
The 2023 Miss Georgia competition is set for next June in Columbus.
Schiphof punched her ticket to the 2022 Miss Georgia event by being named Miss Macon in August 2021. Now that she’s looking at another chance at Miss Georgia, Schiphof said she learned a good bit about herself the first time around and will take what she learned into the next competition.
“With it being my first year, I thought I believed in myself,” said Schiphof, who also earned awards at Miss Georgia for Overall Talent, Overall Newcomer and Preliminary Talent. “(But) the belief in myself wasn’t real. I soon figured out my belief in myself was fueled by outward validation that I was receiving. When I was put in an environment when I wasn’t receiving that validation, it was almost like the belief I thought I had in myself was gone.
“It made me realize that the confidence in who I am and being able to believe in myself has to come from me and it can’t come from my outward environment. When I am put in situations where I am not given that validation, I need to become unshakeable and that’s what I’ve been working on.”
Schiphof appeared in her first pageant at the age of 2. She took a hiatus from the competition circuit during her college years — she studied classical ballet at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and earned a master’s degree in management from Wake Forest — and said she now seeks an opportunity “to learn and grow” in the competition community.
“Going in this year, I’m still going in not expecting anything, but to learn and to grow,” said Schiphof, who works in financial marketing for Stanley Black & Decker. “I’m also going in knowing I have everything it takes to be Miss Georgia.”
Each candidate has a platform — also known as a Social Impact Initiative — and Schiphof is utilizing the same theme she developed in 2021. The thrust of her platform is that personal goals are reachable with the right mindset and despite previous setbacks.
“My platform is the same — #yesYOUcan — which focuses on helping people within communities, universities and Fortune 500 companies to develop healthy coping mechanisms and the skills to persevere though life’s greatest challenges,” she said. “Going back to Miss Georgia is a testament to my Social Impact Initiative because I’m persevering through my first year.
“It takes courage and perseverance to go back and try again. Now I can go back to Miss Georgia and show other little girls it’s not about winning on your first try and success isn’t even measured by achievements. To me, success is measured by how many times you pick yourself back up and decide to try again.”
