Three LaGrange College graduates, including Sarah Decker of Gwinnett County, were recently named the recipients of the college’s 2022 alumni awards at a luncheon hosted by the college.
Decker, of the Class of 2002, received the Shackelford Alumni Achievement award. Established in 1990, the Shackelford Alumni Achievement award is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves professionally and brought honor to the college.
The award is named for Walter Malcolm Shackelford, a former professor of education (1958-1972) and academic dean of the college (1972-1982).
Decker is a pediatric peritoneal dialysis coordinator at DaVita Dialysis. In her role, she conducts patient home visits to assess safety of environment for home dialysis and coordinates family-centered care of pediatric dialysis patients.
The Tucker resident is also a clinical nurse educator in the transplant stepdown unit of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: Egleston, where she is responsible for training new clinical staff and caring for patients aged birth to 21 who are either pre- or post-kidney or liver transplant, in kidney or liver failure, dialysis dependent or have short gut syndrome and are in the intestinal rehab program.
Decker earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from LaGrange College.
While at LaGrange, Decker was a member of the Lambda Chi chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi and has been the fraternity’s alumnae advisor since 2003. Decker was inducted into the LaGrange College Nursing Honor Society in 2004.
She is active in her community, volunteering as a nurse at Camp Independence, a place for children who are on dialysis or have had a transplant.
