479A7810.jpg

Sarah Decker (foreground) was one of three honorees given alumni awards by LaGrange College.

 Photo: LaGrange College

Three LaGrange College graduates, including Sarah Decker of Gwinnett County, were recently named the recipients of the college’s 2022 alumni awards at a luncheon hosted by the college.

Decker, of the Class of 2002, received the Shackelford Alumni Achievement award. Established in 1990, the Shackelford Alumni Achievement award is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves professionally and brought honor to the college.