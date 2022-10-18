Great Days 11.jpg (copy)

From left, Maxwell High School teacher Michael Mahaffey and Primerica volunteers Jim Jordan and Cindy Mitchell assemble a tiny library into place at Annandale Village during the company's Gwinnett Great Days of Service project in 2019. Volunteer Gwinnett is seeking volunteers for this year's Great Days of Service activities, which will be observed from Friday through Sunday.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County officials are seeking volunteers who are interested in performing some community service around the county this weekend.

Gwinnett Great Days of Service will be observed from Friday until Sunday, with civic organizations, school groups, churches, companies and individuals across the community participating in community service projects designed to meet critical needs around the county. The annual community service effort was launched by the Gwinnett Coalition in 2000, and has become one of the largest volunteer efforts in the nation, but county officials said leadership of it was turned over to Volunteer Gwinnett this year.