From left, Maxwell High School teacher Michael Mahaffey and Primerica volunteers Jim Jordan and Cindy Mitchell assemble a tiny library into place at Annandale Village during the company's Gwinnett Great Days of Service project in 2019. Volunteer Gwinnett is seeking volunteers for this year's Great Days of Service activities, which will be observed from Friday through Sunday.
Gwinnett County officials are seeking volunteers who are interested in performing some community service around the county this weekend.
Gwinnett Great Days of Service will be observed from Friday until Sunday, with civic organizations, school groups, churches, companies and individuals across the community participating in community service projects designed to meet critical needs around the county. The annual community service effort was launched by the Gwinnett Coalition in 2000, and has become one of the largest volunteer efforts in the nation, but county officials said leadership of it was turned over to Volunteer Gwinnett this year.
“There are so many different types of projects, so you can choose one that fits your skills and interests,” Gwinnett County Community Services Collaboration Manager Muriam Nafees said. “Whether you are part of an organization in need of volunteers, a company or group with a passion to create a positive impact or an individual with a desire to change your community, we have a place for you.”
Volunteer Gwinnett is organizing Great Days of Service through the county's new Gwinnett Serves initiative. Gwinnett Serves is designed to help nonprofits and community partners get connected with volunteers through recruitment efforts.
Some of the projects that county officials are seeking volunteers for range from building wheelchair ramps to stocking pantries or cleaning up nature trails and streams.
Anyone who would like to volunteer for a Gwinnett Great Days of Service project can do so by visiting VolunteerGwinnett.net.
