The Gwinnett County Board of Education has met the lingering accreditation standards that it had to show improvement on after last year's special review — and Gwinnett County Public Schools as a whole has met all of the standards to keep its accreditation for the half decade, an official from accrediting agency, Cognia, announced on Friday.
Cognia Vice-President of Accreditation Services Andre Harrison presented the findings of both the monitoring review, which was a follow up from last year's special review, as well as the regular accreditation review with the school board at an early morning meeting.
The monitoring review report was one area of particular interest since it had left areas where the school board was told it needed to improve.
"There were two findings that the team (from the 2021 special review) left for the district to work on, standard 1.4 and standard 1.5," Harrison said. "Based on the review findings of the (monitoring review) team, you've met those two standards."
Although the district kept its accreditation following last year's special review, there were two standards where the special review team felt the board was still at the "initiating" level. Cognia has upgraded the board to the "improving" level, which means the board is engaging in "quality practices that meet the standards" for accreditation, according to an explanation of the levels in the special accreditation review report.
One of those standards was "the governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support system effectiveness." The other standard was "the governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities."
"What I read in the report that the team captured, before I close and take my seat, there was a line in there that (Superintendent Calvin Watts) said, I think it was something like this, 'We're not perfect, but we're making perfect progress,'" Harrison said. "Looking at the report, you've done that."
That improvement from the special review team was on top of what was an overall glowing report from the accreditation review team on the regular engagement review, which the district has to undergo every half decade and which looks at whether Gwinnett County Public Schools is meeting all 31 standards for accreditation.
The regular engagement review, which determines whether Gwinnett county Public Schools keeps its accreditation for the next half decade, showed GCPS has met all of the leadership standards, which deals with the school board and administration, even though some areas are listed as "improving."
Harrison explained that Cognia considers a district to have met a standard if it rated at either the "improving" or "impacting" levels.
Harrison also praised the district's performance in the learning standards. GCPS was rated at the "impacting" level, the highest rating possible in nine of the 12 learning areas. It was listed as "improving" in the other three.
"I don't know who is your chief academic officer, or whoever leads, we call it sometimes curriculum and instruction or what have you, but this is quite impressive," Harrison said. "For a school system this large, out of the 12 learning standards, to have most of them at the 'impacting' level which means that noteworthy practices are happening, that's impressive."
Harrison said GCPS did particularly well in the resources standards as well, meeting seven of the eight standards and being listed as "improving" in the other area.
"With the (31) standards, you've met them all and at this time, before I move on, just take a moment and just clap for yourself," Harrison said. "Good job."
But, the high praise does not mean GCPS does not still have some work to do.
The team handling the regular five-year accreditation review found, for example, some issues within GCPS in terms of program and practice assessments, and how focused the district is on addressing specialized needs of students as well as preparing them for their futures. The regular review team interviewed 290 stakeholders for their review, Harrison said.
The process for continually assessing programs ant practices in the district is not systemic, according to the review team. It also said there is only a sporadic focus in GCPS on educational futures, career planning and addressing all students specialized needs.
"What they mean by (sporadic focus) is build some processes, some type of framework, to make sure that these students, if not each and every student, is being taken care of here," Harrison said.
"Now, I want to tell you about this. Again, this is a theme that we found, but who leads this work to get it done? Gwinnett County."
As far as the assessment issues are concerned, Harrison said the report "doesn't say it's not happening, but there are pockets of excellence and again, that is where you build on your processes to make sure you're looking at all programs, all practices.
"You may have some excellent practices happening at one school, but it may be missing at another school."
But, at the same time, there were several areas where the team praised GCPS. It said the district has strong leadership development processes in place, that there is "pervasive commitment and support for the system's vision and mission" and that a process for supervising all instructional and non-instructional staff is in place.
The team also said there are "strong support systems for teaching and learning, inclusive of data and other resources," in place and that "opportunities to ensure equitable opportunities and resource allocations for all staff and students are being revisited."
"The team wanted to recognize the work of the district," Harrison said. "Evidence of the system's work was extensive and comprehensive. Again that means that the district was able to showcase and organize their work around the 31 system standards."
