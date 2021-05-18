Eligible Gwinnett County Public Schools students and their families will soon have the opportunity to sign up for and receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a collaboration with Walmart, the Atlanta Gladiators and the Gladiators foundation.
GCPS officials said the school district and Walmart have finalized logistics for two vaccination events this weekend, with plans for three more in the future.
“We appreciate Walmart and the Gladiators for their partnership to vaccinate GCPS students and their families,” GCPS CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said. “With recent CDC guidance changing to allow for the vaccination of anyone ages 12 years old and older, it is important to increase awareness of vaccine availability and of opportunities.
"Increasing the numbers of vaccinated students and community members is a top priority and a key to our community’s efforts to recovery and a return to normal. We are thankful for our community partners for helping to increase access.”
The first GCPS vaccination event will be held Saturday at McClure Health Science High School — located at 3921 Club Dr. in Duluth — for students and families in the Duluth, Meadowcreek and Norcross clusters.
The second vaccination event is scheduled for Sunday at Shiloh High School — located at 4210 Shiloh Rd. in Snellville — for families in the Brookwood, Parkview, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett clusters.
Information will be sent via email to families in those two clusters, including consent forms and a link to sign up for a Pfizer vaccination appointment, GCPS officials said. In addition to these two events, the district plans to host three more in the coming weeks at designated schools to serve families in the district's other clusters.
Last week, the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) extended eligibility to receive a Pfizer COVID vaccination to include children ages 12 to 15. That means most middle and high school students are now eligible to receive this vaccination.
“We’re proud to help accelerate the availability of vaccines in our communities, and we believe we can make a real difference by partnering with local organizations and school districts like Gwinnett County Public Schools to improve access to the vaccine,” said Nirmal Patel, Walmart’s Regional Health & Wellness Director for Georgia. “Achieving widespread COVID-19 vaccination is how we will eventually end this pandemic, and we are ready to serve our communities, customers, and associates as we work towards this goal.”
The Atlanta Gladiators are a professional hockey team that calls Gwinnett County home and plays in the ECHL.
Said Gladiators President Jerry James: “We are very proud of this partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) and Walmart. This is just one way we can demonstrate our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for our children as they return to classrooms within the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.