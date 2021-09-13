The report from a review team looking into Gwinnett County Public Schools overall had good news for the district — GCPS will retain its accreditation. But it has also identified a couple of areas where improvements are needed by the county's school board.
Cognia, the district's accrediting agency, launched an investigation into GCPS' accreditation in March after it received complaints about the district, which were mainly aimed at the school board. The team visited the school system in June to conduct interviews and to look into the allegations.
The results of that visit and investigation were released Monday afternoon.
“As a Board governance team and as a school district, we are accountable to our students, families, staff, and community,” Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said. “In Gwinnett County Public Schools, we believe accountability is a good thing. It shares with our stakeholders the progress we make toward fulfilling our responsibilities and meeting goals that we have set.
"We will use Cognia’s findings and recommendations to improve. We know that this commitment and work toward improvement will benefit the school district, which ultimately benefits our students, schools, and community.”
The district was found to meet the standards set by Cognia for three of its standards of accreditation, and exceeding a fourth standard. There were just two standards the review team felt the district needed work in, and both of those categories were listed as being in the "initiating" phase.
The two areas where the review team felt improvements could be made are aimed at GCPS' school board.
The team said the board needs to make improvements in the areas of establishing and adhering to policies that are designed to support system effectiveness. It also said the board needs to adhere to a code of ethics and function within defined roles and responsibilities.
In the first area, the review team said there were issues in two areas. One involved uncertainly of when some district policies were last reviewed and updated and the other dealt with how well the superintendent performed the job of a parliamentarian. The complaints were sent to Cognia and site visit was conducted while J. Alvin Wilbanks was still serving as the district's superintendent.
"In interviews, the team learned that the superintendent was serving as the board's parliamentarian," the report states. "Observations of board meetings confirmed that the Board did not always adhere to Robert's Rules of Order when conducting board meetings.
"Also, during board meetings, the chair frequently consults the superintendent about board meeting processes and next steps. Professional development and training on Robert’s Rules of Order would provide the Board with the proper guidance and support to conduct board meetings in a more effective manner."
As far as the issues concerning the review and updating policies, the review team said the policies list a date for when policies became effective, but does not list dates for when those policies were reviewed and updated. Some policies are listed as being effective 20 or more ago — 45 years ago in one policy's case — raising questions about whether some GCPS policies have been updated in decades.
"As a result, several policies with the most recent effective date of 1998 (i.e., Federal Aid, Naming New Facilities, and Summer Activity and Athletic Camp), at least three with the date of 1980 (i.e., Board Meeting Agenda, Board Meeting Minutes, and Membership in School Boards Association), and at least one with the date of 1976 (i.e., Student Accidents) need to be revised or updated," the team wrote in its report.
"The Board tabled eight policies currently undergoing a review to allow the new superintendent to provide direction and feedback and the public to provide input."
The board has until May 2022, when a monitoring visit is expected to take place, to show it is in compliance with those two areas.
