Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it will continue digital learning and providing meals for students following spring break, starting April 6 and continuing through April 10.
Plans for the week of April 13 will be communicated after spring break, a district spokesperson said.
Next week, March 30 through April 3, is GCPS' spring break, and meals will not be provided to students while all offices are closed. GCPS is currently working with the gwinnettcares.org team and the co-ops in the county, which will provide a plan for serving Gwinnett families who need assistance during spring break. GCPS will communicate additional information about those plans in the coming days.
School district leaders are continuing to assess the COVID-19 situation daily. Information about student meals will be updated during Spring Break and will be available on the GCPS website.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to close all elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state from March 17 until March 31. There has not been an update to that order since it was initially announced.
Many district in metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County Public Schools had already closed school buildings to students and teachers on March 12.
