Given ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will not move forward with its traditional face-to-face summer school for elementary and middle school students this year.
The district planned to hold summer school in July for students in kindergarten through eighth grade who had low participation in Digital Learning and whose teachers recommended them for additional help.
But as digital learning ended in May, that plan was no longer feasible, school officials said.
Instead, the district will provide summer resources online for students and families. GCPS has compiled a number of online reading/language arts and mathematics resources for students and will make those resources available on a Summer Resources webpage.
School officials said these resources will be helpful for students recommended for summer school, as well as all other students. The resources for students in grades K-12 will be available on the district website on June 15.
The district will also focus its and other local school resources on planning for the fall. Officials said the district will launch a survey later this week about its plans to begin school on Aug. 5 either in the traditional face-to-face format, digitally or with some blended format.
On Wednesday, the district said much work was being done to prepare for such options, taking into account guidance from public health officials and state agencies.
Upcoming updates to the GCPS website will share information about these plans and what employees and families can expect in preparation for school in the fall.
