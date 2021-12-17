Gwinnett County Public Schools will once again use a staggered start to in-person instruction when the 2022-2023 school year begins.
The district unveiled the calendar for the next school year on Thursday. It shows that kindergartners, first-, sixth- and ninth-graders will be in the classroom when the school year begins on Aug. 3, 2022. All other students will begin the school year online that day, but then head to school for in-person instruction starting the following day.
There will also be four digital learning days, with three of them taking place on Fridays on Sept. 16, 2022; Feb. 3, 2023; and March 17, 2023. The only exception to the digital learning days on Fridays pattern will be the digital learning day on Nov. 8, which is election day.
The number of digital learning days planned for the 2022-2023 school year is down from six days during the current school year.
As far as student holidays are concerned, Labor Day will be observed on Sept. 5, 2022 while the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will be observed on Jan. 16, 2023 and students will have he entire week of Nov. 21-25 off for Thanksgiving.
The Fall Break will be on Oct. 6 and 7, and Oct. 10, and the Winter Break will last from Dec. 19, 2022 until Jan. 4, 2023 for students, although teachers will return to work a day earlier. Students will also be off from school on Feb. 16, 17 and 20, 2023.
And, Spring Break will be the week of April 3-7, 2023.
The school year will end on May 24, 2023, with high school final exams taking place May 22-24, 2023.
Early release days for elementary and middle schools will be on Oct. 19-20, 2022 and March 1-2, 2023.
