About 83.23% of Gwinnett County Public Schools' high school students are graduating in four years, according to new data released by the school district this week.
And the graduation rate goes up slightly to about 84.45% when you include students who graduated in five years.
Gwinnett schools released the district-wide and school-by-school graduation rates. Officials said the numbers show some improvement by the district, going from a four-year graduation rate of 80.92% last year to the 83.23% rate this year.
“Especially during this challenging time, we are extremely proud of our students, teachers, and staff who have remained focused on graduation," Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said.
"Our students continue to put in the hard work and effort to complete the rigorous graduation requirements while our teachers and staff provide the instruction and support to help make sure every student can excel and be prepared for postsecondary learning, a career, and ultimately life.”
The school district said 15 of its high schools exceed the state graduation rate of 83.8%, and 17 schools saw their rates increase this year.
Mountain View High School saw its four-year graduation rate jump from 82.64% for the class of 2019 to 91.68% for the class of 2020. That was the largest increase of any school in the county.
District officials said Mountain View High School Principal Keith Chaney attributed the increase to collaborative planning and processes between departments at the school on areas such as curriculum, instruction and counseling.
“We have a strong staff of teachers and counselors who are incredibly focused on ensuring that our students are successful and graduate on time and we look to continue to improve on this past year's success,” Chaney said in a statement released by the school system.
Other large increases were seen at the Gwinnett Online Campus (51.3% to 58.91%), Discovery High School (73.54% to 80.76%) and Lanier High School (89.42% to 95.22%), district officials said.
The 10 highest four-year graduation rates in the district were seen at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (100%); McClure Health Science High School (97.83%), North Gwinnett High School (96.84%); Lanier High School (95.22%), Grayson High School (93.94%); Brookwood High School (93.64%); Peachtree Ridge High School (92.36%); Mill Creek High School (92.32%); Mountain View High School (91.68%); and Parkview High School (91.06%).
“We are so proud of the progress we have made in increasing our graduation rate as it is affirmation of the work we are doing to prepare our students for their college and career choices," North Gwinnett High School Principal Nathan Ballantine said. "However, it also speaks to the partnership all of our cluster schools play in a child’s success.
"Collectively, we have continued to make graduation a priority for all of our students and we work to better support each student, eliminating barriers as they work toward graduation."
This year's four-year graduation rates, by school were:
Archer High School: 90.9% (up from 86.69% in 2019)
Berkmar High School: 78.03% (up from 74.7% in 2019)
Brookwood High School: 93.64% (down from 94.07% in 2019)
Central Gwinnett High School: 77.87% (up from 77.21% in 2019)
Collins Hill High School: 86.54% (up from 83.98% in 2019)
Dacula High School: 90.45% (up from 87.05% in 2019)
Discovery High School: 80.76% (up from 73.54% in 2019)
Duluth High School: 85.32% (up from 80.91% in 2019)
Grayson High School: 93.94% (up from 90.79% in 2019)
Gwinnett Online High School: 58.91% (up from 51.3% in 2019)
GSMST: 100% (same as 2019)
Lanier High School: 95.22% (up from 89.42% in 2019)
McClure Health Science High School: 97.83% (no previous graduation rate)
Meadowcreek High School: 80.97% (up from 77.23% in 2019)
Mill Creek High School: 92.32% (up from 90.65% in 2019)
Mountain View High School: 91.68% (up from 82.64% in 2019)
Norcross High School: 79.17% (up from 77.09% in 2019)
North Gwinnett High School: 96.84% (up from 96.27% in 2019)
Parkview High School: 91.06% (up from 90.49% in 2019)
Paul Duke STEM High School: 84.09% (no previous graduation rate)
Peachtree Ridge High School: 92.36% (up from 89.86% in 2019)
Phoenix High School: 15.52% (up from 11.65% in 2019)
Shiloh High School: 76.25% (down from 77.26% in 2019)
South Gwinnett High School: 80.75% (down from 81.92% in 2019)
