For the second year in a row, Gwinnett County Public Schools is about be the subject of a review by its accrediting agency, but this review has been five years in the making.
GCPS Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Al Taylor told the county's school board that its five-year engagement review is set to be held from March 7 to March 10. This review comes on the heels of a special accreditation review that GCPS' accrediting agency, COGNIA, conducted last year.
Engagement reviews and special reviews are technically two different types of reviews — engagement reviews must happen on a set schedule while special reviews can happen at anytime when COGNIA receives complaints about a district — but they will get tied in to each other this time around for Gwinnett.
"The special review (last) summer did not trigger this accreditation review," Taylor said. "That was already scheduled well before the special review took place.
"However, I do also just want to make clear COGNIA will use the window of the engagement review to go ahead and do a follow up on that special review, so they're going to be doing both."
The accrediting review is expected to be done virtually this time around due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Like other school systems accredited by COGNIA, Gwinnett County Public Schools must undergo an engagement review once every five years. The agency last conducted an engagement review in 2017, although a separate special review spurred by complaints sent to COGNIA took place last year.
The special review ended with GCPS retaining its accreditation, but there were some areas where the board was still listed as "emerging" and in need of additional improvement.
During engagement reviews, COGNIA sends in a team of educators to review documentation and conduct interviews and focus groups. That team makes a recommendation on the district's accreditation status based on compliance with 31 accreditation standards spread across three main domain areas.
Taylor said district officials will get some feedback during the review team's visit.
"During the concluding meeting that's scheduled on March 10, the lead evaluator is going to share with us powerful practices that were observed, but also share some information in terms of areas in need of improvement," he said.
A final report from the accreditation review team will be sent to the district at a later date. Taylor said the final report is not expected to be completed until sometime during the summer.
