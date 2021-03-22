Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a Virtual Teacher Career Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
GCPS officials said teaching positions for the 2021-22 school year are available for schools in several clusters, including the Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett clusters. Primary needs include certified teachers for mathematics, science, special education (all areas), elementary (K-5), language arts, social studies, computer science, health occupations and foreign language (Spanish).
The fair is by invitation only for those who currently hold certification and for college seniors who will graduate and hold certification by July of 2021. Once an applicant requests to participate, using the link at gcpsjobs.org, GCPS’ recruitment team will review the applicant’s files.
For those with complete applications, GCPS may extend an interview invitation based on a candidate’s field of certification and the needs of participating schools, GCPS officials said. Those selected for an interview will receive an email confirmation with additional instructions.
GCPS principals will be offering contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Those who are interested can check out frequently asked questions for Career Fair attendees, and learn more about teaching in Gwinnett on the GCPS website, GCPS officials said.
Registration to attend the fair will close on Friday or when all interview times have been filled. Please note that a request to participate does not guarantee an interview, GCPS officials said. Only those candidates who have received interview confirmations will be given access to the virtual career fair platform.
For additional information or questions, email GCPS at gcpsteach@gcpsk12.org.
