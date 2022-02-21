Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest employer in Gwinnett County and the fourth-largest employer in metro Atlanta, will host a virtual Certified Teacher Career Fair from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Administrators from the award-winning school district will be hiring in the following fields for the 2022-23 school year:
• Mathematics
• Science
• Special education (all categories)
• Elementary education
• language arts
• Foreign language (Spanish, French)
• Dual language immersion (Spanish, French, Korean)
• Computer science/technology
• Engineering
• Health occupations
• Speech-language pathology, and others.
Forbes magazine has recognized Gwinnett County Public Schools – made up of some 180,000 students speaking 110 different languages – as one of America’s Best Employers and as one of the Best Employers for Women.
Those interested in registering for an interview must be certified to teach as of July 2022.
Potential employees can visit the school system’s website (www.gcpsk12.org) to participate in the Career Fair. Registration closes on Friday.
Please note that a request to participate does not guarantee an interview. Candidates that have received interview confirmations will have access to the virtual Career Fair platform.
