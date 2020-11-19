After a year that has seen them move back and forth between digital and in-person instruction amid a global pandemic, Gwinnett County teachers will see a little more money in their paycheck next month.
On Thursday, the Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a one-time "salary adjustment" for all active full-time, benefited employees, such as classroom teachers and media specialists, in their December paycheck. The adjustment will be paid to employees as a lump sum of $700.
"This has been a tough year for teachers," Gwinnett Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the school board. "They have worked very hard under trying circumstances and I know you will feel that this is an appropriate expenditure for them."
Gwinnett County Public Schools moved from in-person instruction all-digital learning midway through the spring semester when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Georgia. The district continued the all-digital format for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Then there was uncertainty over the summer as to how the district would handle instruction this fall when the 2020-2021 school year began.
At first, district officials said there would be a mix of digital and in-person learning, depending on the preferences of individual families for how they wanted their children to be taught.
Then the district said it would have an all-digital start, and eventually the district said there would be a mix of in-person and digital learning, based on families preferences, after all, but the in-person learning would be phased in based on grade level.
