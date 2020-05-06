Gwinnett County Public Schools is adjusting its return to work plan for employees after teachers and staff raised concerns about going back to work during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Among the changes is the decision to no longer require teachers and some staff to return to their schools. Principals, assistant principals, office staff, custodians and School Nutrition Program staff will continue their current work schedules, however.
"GCPS leaders received feedback on the plan from teachers and others who shared concerns about returning to the work site at this time," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. "That feedback led district leaders to consider adjustments to the return-to-work sites plan."
The new return to work plan replaces one which was issued last Friday by district officials, but which also drew criticism from several employees who were concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus. Under the former plan, teachers would have had to return to schools for the final three days of the school year to finalize grades and close out their classrooms.
Teachers will still have to return to close out their classrooms, but under the new plan, principals will now be tasked with working with their faculty and staff to arrange opportunities for them to come back to the school to do so. They will also have to arrange times with those employees to complete other necessary tasks.
"The adjustments, which take effect immediately, balance the district’s need to successfully close out the school year with the reality that many employees face personal or family situations that make it very difficult for them to return to the work site, and the amount of time individual employees may need to spend at school to complete end-of-year tasks could vary widely," Roach said.
As for central office employees, anyone who holds a director-level position, and their administrative assistants, returned to work on Wednesday, but officials said division leaders will work with their staff on scheduling so they can limit the number of people who are in a work location at any given time. That includes working to address any situations unique to individual employees.
The division leaders will also work with other staff members who work at the central office. Those employees are expected to return to work starting next week.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said they will provide additional updates to employees about the transition back to work sites.
"During this uncertain time, Gwinnett teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to serve students and support teaching and learning and the operations of Gwinnett County Public Schools," Roach said. "Our people are our greatest resource and we must take care of them while also conducting the business of the school district.
"We know that our employees are eager to close out the school year strong for our students. We believe this adjusted return-to-work sites plan provides the flexibility that will allow this to happen while also addressing employees’ concerns about the health and welfare of themselves and their families."
