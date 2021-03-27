Gwinnett County Public Schools employees may see a little more money in their pay check during the next school year.
The school system’s proposed $2.4 billion fiscal year 2022 budget includes $1,000 cost-of-living increases for each step on the district’s teacher salary schedule and a 2% cost-of-living increase for other employee salary schedules in the district. That proposed budget was presented to the county’s school board on Saturday.
“On average, an employee paid on (the teacher’s) salary schedule will receive about a 3.16% increase in their pay over where they are today this school year,” GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said.
The budget includes a $1.8 billion general fund, which covers the district’s day-to-day expenses. It also reflects an decrease in the austerity cut that school districts will face this year.
Districts had originally expected to see a 10% austerity reduction in state funding, which would have amounted to $100.8 million for GCPS. The cut was dropped to 4%, however, which amounts to $40.7 million for Gwinnett schools.
Heffron said the district is expecting to receive about $282 million from the recently passed third round of stimulus funding from the federal government, however.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is anticipating seeing enrollment increase by 2,542 students, most of which will be in kindergarten through second grade. That is an area — particularly kindergarten — that saw enrollment drop this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the state does not require kids to begin attending school until they are 6.
High schools are also expected to see an enrollment increase.
The district expects to spend $15.4 million on new positions to accommodate the enrollment growth.
“For the additional 2,500 kids, it’s going to equate out to about 185 additional positions,” Heffron said. “(That will be) school support staff, and it will depend on our allocation formula, but it’s primarily teachers, clerical support staff, counselors — all school-based support staff based on that enrollment.”
The district will have to use $12 million from its financial reserves to balance the budget this year. Heffron said that is because the district is aiming to end the upcoming fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance of $235.7 million in June 2022, which would serve as the foundation that the fiscal year 2023 budget will be built upon.
Heffron said the $1,000 cost-of-living increase for teachers will cost the district $14.6 million while the 2% cost-of-living increase for other employees will cost $8.4 million.
The district does expect to have a salary schedule step increase, meaning an increase to reflect the number of the years they have worked for the district as well as their education level, in the budget.
“A beginning teacher (with only a bachelor’s degree) today whose first year in Gwinnett County is this year ... is making $46,646,” Heffron said. “Next year, that teacher receives a step increase from performance step 0 to performance step 1, plus we’ve increased everyone of these (steps) by $1,000 so they’re going to go from making $46,646 today to making $48,504 next year.”
The salary increase means a first-year teachers with only a bachelor’s degree who begins working for GCPS in the fall will be paid $47,646 for the school year.
The $1,000 cost-of-living increase is separate from the one-time $1,000 bonus that Gov. Brian Kemp has promised to school-based employees across the state, according to Heffron.
“Right now, our hope is that we can possibly be prepared to pass that along to our employees in their April paychecks,” he said. “We are awaiting some final numbers and final information from the Georgia Department of Education. The state board had a meeting (Wednesday) and it looks like they finally approved the CARES Act funding that can support this.”
There are some other items in the budget beside the cost-of-living increase, however.
The district is looking to make the temporary increase in substitute teacher pay instituted this school year permanent, and five additional social worker positions are in the budget. Unlike counselors, who are school-based, social workers are not fixed to one particular school and move around as needed within the district.
The district is also proposing adding personnel to expand the artificial intelligence, computer science and civic engagement programs in the schools; enhance operational and maintenance support for the areas of buildings and grounds, information management and information security.
The district also plans to expand its universal breakfast program to all Title I elementary schools during the 2021-2022 school year as well. The program is already available at all Title I middle and high schools in the district.
“All that means is that every child in that school, no matter what your eligibility status is, you are eligible to receive a free breakfast at school,” Heffron said.
The school board’s next budget workshop will be held the night of the board’s April 15 meeting, which will also be when the board votes to tentatively adopt the budget. After that, budget advertisements are set to run in the Daily Post, the county’s legal organ, on May 5 and June 6.
Public hearings on the budget are set to be held May 20 and June 17 with the school board set to vote on final adoption of the budget on June 17 as well.
The district’s budget book is expected to be available at gcpsk12.org for public review starting this weekend.
Due to print deadlines, check www.gwinnettdailypost.com for additional coverage about Saturday morning’s budget workshop.
