As of Tuesday afternoon, Gwinnett County Public School officials said public health partners had not notified the district of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in students or staff, but the district has been taking preventative measures and planning for a variety of scenarios for several weeks.
In addition to announcing new guidelines for field trips and school-related travel, the district sent a letter to parents and guardians updating them on the current advice coming from local public health partners.
Georgia’s largest public school district has regularly communicated with the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health while taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. There have been two “presumed positive” cases of the disease in Gwinnett County, but district officials said they are not connected to the school system.
GCPS leaders will make any future decisions based on recommendations from the district’s health partners.
“The key thing for our parents and others to know is we are working very closely with our health partners,” Director of Communications Sloan Roach said. “They are the experts and they will tell you and have told us this is a fluid situation, and because of that we are ready to adjust our response based on the recommendations and guidance we get from them.”
On Tuesday, GCPS provided updated field trip and travel guidance. The district said there are no changes to already approved student travel or extracurricular activities, but new requests for non-essential overnight student travel are not encouraged. Schools may also cancel scheduled travel and offer parents the opportunity to secure refunds if that is an option and is applicable.
To address public concern, GCPS has worked to take extra steps for disease prevention and providing parents, guardians and employees with accurate and up-to-date information.
GCPS has published links to preventative information and the latest CDC findings on the district’s website and distributed information to local schools to share with parents and staff.
Principals have been instructed to tell their teachers to allow students time to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water.
“Hand washing is the primary way we’re being told by health officials to avoid illness,” Roach said. “We want to make sure we’re providing that.”
There’s not access to warm water in all GCPS restrooms, but the CDC states that warm or cold water are both effective in thoroughly washing hands.
Above all, it’s been emphasized that if students and staff are sick, they need to stay home. Students and staff are asked not to return to school or work until they’ve been fever-free without the aid of medication for 24 hours.
District leaders have placed special emphasis in conversations with local principals on socially distancing students who are feeling ill from other students and waiting for parents or guardians to pick them up. In environmental services, district leaders are asking custodians to ensure that soap and paper towel dispensers are full and in working order. Custodians have been asked to pay particular attention to so-called additional “high-touch” surfaces.
“These are some things we know we could start getting in place to help keep students and staff safe,” Roach said.
On Thursday afternoon, based on CDC recommendation, the school district communicated a stay-at-home policy for students and staff who had traveled to four countries that have seen widespread cases of the disease — China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.
Fulton County Schools closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday after public health officials notified the district an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Brian Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods both supported Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney’s decision to close the district, and asked other school districts to continue to take advice from the Georgia Department of Public Health and local boards of health when making future decisions.
“At this time, school closures are not recommended for any other districts,” Woods said. “All school districts should continue to take preventative measures including providing ample time for students and staff to wash their hands and developing plans to continue student learning should your school district need to close for several days.”
As of Tuesday, no Gwinnett schools had reported 10% or more of its students were absent. The district has a mechanism in place that requires schools to report when absenteeism passes that threshold. The last time schools reported more than 10% of its students were absent was in December prior to winter break.
GCPS has a pandemic action plan that it established circa 2009 and 2010 around the time when H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, was in national view. Roach said the district is much better prepared for pandemic situations now than it was in 2010. The school district has already implemented digital learning days into its calendar and the pandemic task force meets daily to address how long the district could sustain digital learning. But for now it’s only precautionary.
“We do have some options, but we have to look at what would work best,” Roach said. “That’s why we have those teams that are looking into what would be the best plan.”
