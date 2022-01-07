Nearly two-thirds of the people who responded to a Gwinnett County Public Schools survey on school board redistricting said they’d prefer to see as few changes to the current district lines as possible.
The school system released the results of its survey on Friday after presenting them to members of the county’s legislative delegation. The district had given residents two school board redistricting options to look at and offer feedback on.
One proposal made the fewest changes possible, essentially creating a map that is similar to the one currently in place. The other was designed to avoid splitting school clusters between multiple board member clusters as much as possible.
The maps are important because they shape school board elections for the next decade.
The results show, however, that 64.86% of the 6,801 people who participated in the survey said they wanted the map that made as few changes as possible to the current school board districts.
State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, is expected to file legislation for the Georgia General Assembly to approve the maps when the legislature convenes for the beginning of the 2022 session on Monday. The Gwinnett legislative delegation announced this week that a public town hall meeting, where residents can offer public comment on the proposed redistricting maps for the school board and the county commission, will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The maps must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly before they can be put into effect.
The majority of survey participants, 5,505 to be exact, identified themselves as parents or guardians. There were also 445 students who participated in the survey.
The results show 729 people who responded identified themselves as teachers. Survey respondents could use more than one classification to identify themselves and other classifications included community member, staff member, school volunteers and members of the business community.
The North Gwinnett cluster had the highest number of respondents with 780 people from that cluster responding to the survey. The Brookwood cluster had the next highest number of respondents with 650 people from that cluster participating in the survey.
There were 638 people from the Mill Creek cluster, making it the third largest number of any cluster, who provided responses for the survey, followed by the Norcross cluster (557 respondents) and the Grayson cluster (527 respondents) in the top five school clusters in terms of response numbers.
The full breakdown by cluster can be seen in the survey response report, which has been posted with the online version of this article at gwinnettdailypost.com.
