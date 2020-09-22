Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks did not shy away from addressing concerns that Black students are being disproportionately disciplined more than other ethnic groups during a recent speech to business leaders in the county.
In fact, he even acknowledged the district needs to look at why minority students are being disciplined more than White students.
“There is a disparate number of infractions in terms of Black students as opposed to Caucasian or whatever, even Hispanic as opposed to Caucasians,” Wilbanks said. “We want to make sure the code is not too bad.”
In a year that has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, equity in Gwinnett County Public Schools, including its Student Code of Conduct, has been a big topic facing the district.
Gwinnett County has long been touted as being one of, if not the most, diverse counties in the nation, with Gwinnett County Public Schools sharing that diversity. The district, like the county it is located in, is a majority-minority school system where no single ethnic group makes up more than 50% of the student population.
Hispanic students are the largest segment of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ student population, making up about 33% of students enrolled in the district, according to Wilbanks. They are followed by Blacks, who make up about 32% of the student population, and the Caucasian students (about 22%) and then Asian students (12%).
“One of the things that we know has an association with being diverse is there are a lot of things that you just need to deal with and you need to make the appropriate adjustments for,” Wilbanks said. “We’ve done that and this is, I think, Hispanic Month or something and, as you know, the Hispanic population has greatly increased in Gwinnett and they make great contributions and we certainly welcome the Hispanics.
“We welcome every subgroup that we have.”
But, a GCPS discipline report for the 2019-2020 school year showed 49.6% of 1,376 discipline hearings held during the last school year involved Black students while another 30.3% involved Hispanic students.
White students, by comparison, accounted for 11.6% of hearings while multi-racial students accounted for 5.1% and Asian students accounted for 3.3%.
Wilbanks announced the formation of a committee to review the Student Code of Conduct last fall. Community members who hoped that would lead to changes in the code were disappointed this summer, however, when the committee announced it was making no recommendations for changes.
Instead, the district is putting together another panel to look at how the Student Code of Conduct is enforced.
“The first review did a review of student conduct code, in other words for this infraction, this is the anticipated punishment,” Wilbanks said after his speech. “Now, we’re looking at, ‘OK, now how is the implementation of that that code?’ “
The superintendent also told the chamber that out-of-school suspensions may be looked at as well as part of a follow up.
“With digital learning (because of the pandemic), maybe there won’t be a need for as many,” Wilbanks said. “But, at the same time, there are some things that we’re looking at that hopefully will make some changes that will allow us to continue having more (students) in our schools to where teachers can continue to teach and students can learn.
“But, at the same time, students that do misbehave maybe will be dealt with in a different way.”
The fact that the district is following up one committee tasked with looking at equity in student discipline in the district with the creation of another committee working within the same area has frustrated critics who feel the new committee won’t produce changes either.
“Regarding equity, the district is clueless,” said James Taylor, the head of Black Men United for Children and Humanity, which has been calling on the district to address equity issues for awhile. “They have a history of ‘in-breeding’ or promoting from within the organization. They simply place a ‘hat with a title’ onto an inexperienced person’s head and hope he or she can ‘grow’ into the job.
“(GCPS Chief Equity and Compliance Officer) Tommy Welch is a good person and I like him, but what qualifies him or anyone else in the organization to serve as a Chief Equity Officer? Why didn’t GCPS conduct a national search to hire someone with experience to lead ‘equity’ in the district?”
Wilbanks committed to inviting Taylor and other members of the community who are skeptical or unsatisfied with a study committee’s decision to recommend no changes to the district’s Student Code of Conduct to sit on a panel that will be put together to study the code’s implementation.
That is how he sees the movement against systemic racism that has been prevalent throughout this summer potentially shaping the work of the new committee.
“We’ll have some of them on the committee and we’re trying to get a good cross section of people and we’ll hear their ideas and suggestions,” the superintendent said.
Taylor — who the superintendent said has a lot of knowledge on this issue — said he’s not interested, however.
“I will not serve on another committee that operates under the current GCPS administration,” he said. “My group has already given GCPS three solid recommendations. Moreover, I’ve already articulated my view of the CGPS ‘committee process’ — it’s a disingenuous delay tacit to give the illusion that they are pursuing change.”
Taylor said there are ways his group would like to see equity in student discipline addressed.
The steps he listed include: the school board publicly acknowledging the existence of disproportionality in the district; principals receiving monthly disproportionality reports for their respective schools; holding schools accountable when a pattern of disproportionality is displayed and requiring corrective measures be taken; the use of more independent hearing officers who do not have relationships with school administrators; and letting parents have advocates present with them during hearings.
“We don’t need an audit for (ensuring equity in student discipline),” Taylor said. “A pattern of disproportionality has existed for over two decades.”
