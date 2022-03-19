There has been a debate in education about the teaching of critical race theory and embracing a philosophy of social-emotional learning, but Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are finding themselves caught up in a new debate about another education program.
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts found himself addressing questions about whether the district was planning to participate in a program called Learning 2025. It is a program devised by AASA-The School Superintendents Association that is described by the organization as "student-centered, equity-focused, future-driven education."
Rumors have been circulating in recent weeks that Watts planned to bring the program to Gwinnett County schools, prompting the superintendent to discuss it at the county school board meeting on Thursday.
He admitted the program, which he called a "learning collaborative," has been discussed in district leadership team meetings in recent weeks.
"Learning 2025 is focusing on access to early learning," Watts said. "We have multiple options in Gwinnett County ... There aren't many school districts that can say they have multiple options for early learning for ages 3 or 4 years old before they enter kindergarten. We are going to have multiple options because of Learning 2025 (for) the whole learner."
ASA says its goal, through Learning 2025, is to spur a "holistic redesign of the public school system by 2025." It is based on work done by the AASA Learning 2025 National Commission, which was made up of leaders in the areas of education, business, community and philanthropy.
It costs $14,000 for an AASA-member school district to participate in the program as a demonstration system.
"Schools must operate as the heartbeat of the country we want and believe in — a country where freedom, justice and opportunity are extended to everyone, without question, qualification or exception," AASA officials said on its website.
"The recent pandemic has given us an opportunity to finally reshape schools to meet all Whole Learner needs for maximized achievement. We’re calling on educators to seize this opportunity to realize the vision of holistic school redesign."
If Gwinnett decided to participate in Learning 2025, it would not be the first school system in Georgia to do so. The Newton County School System announced last September that it had been selected to participate in the program as a demonstration system.
AASA's website states Learning 2025 asserts the "social, emotional, cognitive, mental health and trauma-based needs" of all students must be met by the district. The program also states "all children, families and staff must be embraced, valued equally and served with equity" without taking their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability or socioeconomic circumstance into account.
Other tenants of the program include having all students participate in high impact early learning programs, have a diverse educator workforce that reflects the diversity of the community, ensuring student and their families have access to a "robust, multi-tiered system of supports."
It also calls for broadband internet being labeled as a public utility to ensure students have access to it so they can "accelerate learning."
"Boston Latin School was established in 1635, 387 years ago, and we still operate in the same way," Watts said. "We still go to school with the same calendar year, we still have summer school for the same reasons. We still, generally speaking, operate in the same way. There's no other industry that does that.
"Why hasn't public school changed? Well, because it's been good enough for some. It's been good enough for many to be quite frank, but not good enough for each and every one."
But, some parents had questions about it at the board meeting.
"We, the parents, would like transparency and more details on what this program actually is about," one parent, Karen Lewis, told the school board on Thursday. "The details I can find on my own are worded very vaguely and some of it disturbing to the point of making me fear our children will no longer be able to keep up when compared to other nations.
"Should any member be pioneering while representing our school district without full parental support?"
Another parent, Amy Cook, told the school board, "We would really like to know (about it) because it is supposedly going to work within the system of the school and rebuild the whole system. An award-winning school district, that's now way down in the ranks, is going to be re-worked and we don't know anything about it."
There were other speakers at the board meeting who questioned whether Learning 2025 was social-emotional learning wrapped up in a new name.
But, Watts said social-emotional learning is part of meeting GCPS' established mission.
"For those of you who say 'social-emotional learning,' well, I'm here to tell you that if you believe in Gwinnett County Public Schools and you believe in our mission, our mission states that we pursue excellence in academic knowledge and skills and behavior," Watts said.
"That's in our mission statement. I didn't write it. Our mission statement defines the answers to the question, 'Why do we exist?'"
