Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are anticipating millions of dollars in federal funds will help offset steep budget cuts that are expected to come from state officials because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
School system Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron told the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, included $457 million in stimulus funds that flowed to Georgia to help support education in the state during the pandemic.
Of that amount, $411.4 million is expected to be distributed to school systems across the state.
"GCPS will receive $32.2 million," Heffron said. "The Georgia Department of Education received an approval letter for this funding in late April and the (state) Board of Education approved allocations to school districts on May 4. GCPS is planning on how to utilize these funds in conjunction with the FY21 budget."
At this point, it is not clear where those funds may be used in the school district's budget for the next fiscal year, which is set to begin July 1. The fact that federal assistance is headed to Gwinnett schools comes as district officials try to prepare for an anticipated 14% budget cut from the state for fiscal year 2021, however.
Gov. Brian Kemp's budget office, as well as legislative leaders on House and Senate committees that deal with the state budget, have instructed all state departments and agencies to prepare for such a move. State funding makes up part of the revenue that school systems base their local budgets on.
Heffron has previously told the school board that work on Gwinnett County Public Schools' FY 2021 budget cannot truly resume until the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes and adopts a state budget — which would include funding for local school systems — this summer.
Legislators are expected to reconvene in June.
Despite not knowing what state funding they will be dealing with, Heffron told the school board that some efforts to plan and prepare have begun based on the governor's request.
"Understanding the financial impact this health pandemic is having, we have been preparing multiple budget scenarios based on the current local and state data available," Heffron said.
