Twelve out of 21 Gwinnett County high schools who had ACT composite scores for the last two years saw their mean scores rise during the 2019-2020 school year, district officials have announced.
Gwinnett has 24 high schools, but only 21 of them posted mean composite scores during both the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years. The others include Phoenix High School, which posted no composite score for either year, and two new schools: the Paul Duke STEM High School, which posted its first composite score last year, and the McClure Health Science High School.
"ACT participation was down in Gwinnett and the nation due to the cancellation of tests in April, June and July 2020 related to COVID-19," school system officials said. "In Gwinnett, 3,996 students participated in the ACT, down from 4,557 students in the Class of 2019."
The ACT is a test used by many colleges in admissions decisions and it used to assess their education level as well as how likely it is that they will be able to do college-level work. Students answer questions in the areas of English, math, reading and science. There is also an optional writing test that evaluates a student's ability to plan and write a short essay.
Gwinnett County's mean composite score for the Class of 2020 was 23, which is up 0.6 points fro the Class of 2019. It is also higher the state composite score (21.7) and the national score (20.6).
In the area of English, Gwinnett students posted a mean score of 22.4. Gwinnett students did better in reading, math and reading and science, however, with the district's mean score in math being 22.8, the mean reading score being 23.4 and the mean science score being 22.9.
But, the school system did better in every area of the ACT in 2020 than it did in 2019. Athough English showed the lowest mean score for the district, it was the area where Gwinnett County Public Schools posted its largest gain (0.7 points). Reading and math each showed an improvement of 0.6 points and the science score was up by 0.5 points.
The schools that saw higher mean composite scores in 2020 versus 2019 were Archer (up 1.3 points), Berkmar (0.6 points), Discovery (0.6 points), Duluth (1.1 points), Lanier (0.9 points), Meadowcreek (1.1 points), Mill Creek (0.6 points), Norcross (0.6 points), North Gwinnett (0.6 points), Parkview (0.5 points) and Peachtree Ridge (1.3 points) high schools as well as the Gwinnett Online Campus.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Class of 2020 mean composite ACT scores
|School
|2018-2019 composite score
|2019-2020 composite score
|Archer High School
|21.2
|22.5
|Berkmar High School
|19.4
|20.5
|Brookwood High School
|23.9
|23.7
|Central Gwinnett High School
|19.1
|18.8
|Collins Hill High School
|22.6
|22.4
|Dacula High School
|21.6
|21.2
|Discovery High School
|20
|20.6
|Duluth High School
|21.7
|22.8
|Grayson High School
|21.4
|20.8
|Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology
|30.8
|30.2
|Gwinnett Online Campus
|23.5
|24.1
|Lanier High School
|21.4
|22.3
|Meadowcreek High School
|18.9
|20
|Mill Creek High School
|23.3
|23.9
|Mountain View High School
|23.2
|23
|Norcross High School
|22.2
|22.8
|North Gwinnett High School
|25.1
|25.7
|Parkview High School
|23.1
|23.6
|Paul Duke STEM High School
|No score
|23.5
|Peachtree Ridge High School
|22,8
|24.1
|Shiloh High School
|19.4
|18.8
|South Gwinnett High School
|18.6
|18.3
|District overall
|22.4
|23
|Georgia
|21.4
|21.7
|Nation
|20.7
|20.6
