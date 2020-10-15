GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials announced 12 high schools in the county saw their mean ACT composite scores rise during the 2019-2020 school year.

Twelve out of 21 Gwinnett County high schools who had ACT composite scores for the last two years saw their mean scores rise during the 2019-2020 school year, district officials have announced.

Gwinnett has 24 high schools, but only 21 of them posted mean composite scores during both the 2018-2019  and 2019-2020 school years. The others include Phoenix High School, which posted no composite score for either year, and two new schools: the Paul Duke STEM High School, which posted its first composite score last year, and the McClure Health Science High School. 

"ACT participation was down in Gwinnett and the nation due to the cancellation of tests in April, June and July 2020 related to COVID-19," school system officials said. "In Gwinnett, 3,996 students participated in the ACT, down from 4,557 students in the Class of 2019."

The ACT is a test used by many colleges in admissions decisions and it used to assess their education level as well as how likely it is that they will be able to do college-level work. Students answer questions in the areas of English, math, reading and science. There is also an optional writing test that evaluates a student's ability to plan and write a short essay.

Gwinnett County's mean composite score for the Class of 2020 was 23, which is up 0.6 points fro the Class of 2019. It is also higher the state composite score (21.7) and the national score (20.6).

In the area of English, Gwinnett students posted a mean score of 22.4. Gwinnett students did better in reading, math and reading and science, however, with the district's mean score in math being 22.8, the mean reading score being 23.4 and the mean science score being 22.9.

But, the school system did better in every area of the ACT in 2020 than it did in 2019. Athough English showed the lowest mean score for the district, it was the area where Gwinnett County Public Schools posted its largest gain (0.7 points). Reading and math each showed an improvement of 0.6 points and the science score was up by 0.5 points.

The schools that saw higher mean composite scores in 2020 versus 2019 were Archer (up 1.3 points), Berkmar (0.6 points), Discovery (0.6 points), Duluth (1.1 points), Lanier (0.9 points), Meadowcreek (1.1 points), Mill Creek (0.6 points), Norcross (0.6 points), North Gwinnett (0.6 points), Parkview (0.5 points) and Peachtree Ridge (1.3 points) high schools as well as the Gwinnett Online Campus.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Class of 2020 mean composite ACT scores

Source: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
School 2018-2019 composite score 2019-2020 composite score
Archer High School 21.2 22.5
Berkmar High School 19.4 20.5
Brookwood High School 23.9 23.7
Central Gwinnett High School 19.1 18.8
Collins Hill High School 22.6 22.4
Dacula High School 21.6 21.2
Discovery High School 20 20.6
Duluth High School 21.7 22.8
Grayson High School 21.4 20.8
Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology 30.8 30.2
Gwinnett Online Campus 23.5 24.1
Lanier High School 21.4 22.3
Meadowcreek High School 18.9 20
Mill Creek High School 23.3 23.9
Mountain View High School 23.2 23
Norcross High School 22.2 22.8
North Gwinnett High School 25.1 25.7
Parkview High School 23.1 23.6
Paul Duke STEM High School No score 23.5
Peachtree Ridge High School 22,8 24.1
Shiloh High School 19.4 18.8
South Gwinnett High School 18.6 18.3
District overall 22.4 23
Georgia 21.4 21.7
Nation 20.7 20.6

