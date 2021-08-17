There are more than 600 active cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett’s schools, according to figures released by Gwinnett County Public Schools on Tuesday morning.
GCPS announced on Tuesday that there are 611 active confirmed cases of COVID, and another 177 probable cases, in the district’s schools. That is in addition to 943 active close contacts in the schools.
The data reflects information provided to officials at local schools through the end of Monday. The numbers also show that, while the number of active confirmed cases dropped from last Thursday to last Friday, they shot up sharply coming out of the weekend.
There had only been 456 active confirmed cases in the district’s schools as of the end of the day on Friday, as well as 138 probable cases and 749 close contacts.
In all, there were 866 new confirmed and probable cases and close contacts reported to the district on Monday.
Mill Creek High School had one of the highest numbers of new confirmed cases reported. District officials said in a report on Tuesday that 13 confirmed cases were reported at Mill Creek on Monday.
Brookwood High School was the only other school that reported double digit new confirmed cases on Monday, with 10 cases reported there.
Archer High School, which already had one of the highest numbers of total active confirmed cases in the district, reported eight new confirmed cases on Monday.
The total active case numbers can shift up and down over time because it is a reflection of how many people have COVID-19, may have it or are considered a close contact at the time of the daily report. They are not cumulative totals for the entire school year to date.
Mill Creek High School now has the highest number of active confirmed cases — 18 as of Tuesday’s report — and it also has two probable cases and 20 close contacts.
Archer High School currently has 18 active confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 probable cases and 18 close contacts.
Brookwood High School now has 16 active confirmed cases and 16 close contacts.
Berkmar High School also has 16 active confirmed cases, as well as two probable cases and one close contact.
Similarly, Collins Hill High School is another school that currently has 16 active confirmed cases. It also has four probable cases and 11 close contacts.
Other schools that have double digit numbers of active confirmed cases include:
Harbins Elementary School: 14 confirmed cases, eight probable cases and 18 close contacts
McConnell Middle School: 14 confirmed cases, one probable case and seven close contacts
Mountain View High School: 12 confirmed cases, four probable cases and eight close contacts
Dacula Elementary School: 11 confirmed cases, 23 close contacts
Duluth High School: 10 confirmed cases, two probable cases, 10 close contacts
Grayson High School: 10 confirmed cases, three probable cases, six close contacts
Jackson Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, six close contacts
Shiloh High School: 10 confirmed cases, one probable case and 12 close contacts
As far as district office divisions go, the Facilities and Operations Division continue to make up nearly all of the confirmed cases and close contacts reported in the district offices. There are 16 confirmed cases and close contacts reported in district office, with 14 of them (11 of the confirmed cases and three of the close contacts) being in the Facilities and Operations division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.