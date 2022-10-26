Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2022, on average, outperformed their peers across the rest of Georgia and the U.S., but they followed a statewide and national trend of trailing their predecessors from the Class of 2021, according to district officials.
GCPS' Class of 2022 had a mean composite score of 22.3, which is down from the 23.7 mean composite score from the district's Class of 2021. It is also below the Class of 2020, which had a mean composite score of 23, and the Class of 2019, which had a mean composite score of 22.4. The scores reflect the results members of each class earned on the ACT between their sophomore and senior years.
"In Gwinnett, (ACT) participation increased to 2,486 from 2,082 in 2021," district officials said in an announcement about the scores. "Most schools saw an increase in students participating."
Statewide, Georgia students who graduated in 2022 had a mean composite ACT score of 21.6, which is down from 22.6 for the Class of 2021 across the state. The nationwide national mean composite score was 19.8 for the Class of 2022, which is down from 20.3 for the Class of 2021.
The ACT is designed to evaluate a student's abilities in the areas of English, math, reading and science, with an optional writing test included. The idea is to see how well a student can successfully complete college-level work.
GCPS' mean score for each subject outperformed the national and state scores. The district's English score was 21.4 (compared to 19 for the nation and 21 for the state), while its math score was 22 (compared to 20.8 for the state and 19.3 for he nation), its reading score was 23 (compared to 20.4 for the nation and 22.5 for the state) and its science score was 22.4 (compared to 19.9 for the nation and 21.5 for the state).
The composite scores were down across all demographics in GCPS. The score for White students decreased from 25 in 2021 to 24.4 in 2022 while the score for Black students declined from 20.5 in 2021 to 19.5 in 2022. Hispanic students saw a decline from 22.6 in 2021 to 20.5 in 2022 while Asian students showed a decline from 27.2 in 2021 to 26 in 2022. Students who listed themselves as multiracial saw a decline from 23 in 2021 to 22.6 in 2022. The score for students who did not list an ethnicity declined from 23.5 in 2021 to 22.8 in 2022.
The district reported the 2022 scores for Black, white and Hispanic students were the lowest in a five-year period going back to the Class of 2018.
In terms of the number of students who met bench marks, 68% of GCPS students in the Class of 2022 met English benchmarks, while 50% met math benchmarks, 55% met reading benchmarks and 48% met science benchmarks.
The district reported that just 36% of students met the benchmarks in all four subject areas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented