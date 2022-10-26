GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2022, on average, outperformed their peers across the rest of Georgia and the U.S., but they followed a statewide and national trend of trailing their predecessors from the Class of 2021, according to district officials.

GCPS' Class of 2022 had a mean composite score of 22.3, which is down from the 23.7 mean composite score from the district's Class of 2021. It is also below the Class of 2020, which had a mean composite score of 23, and the Class of 2019, which had a mean composite score of 22.4. The scores reflect the results members of each class earned on the ACT between their sophomore and senior years.