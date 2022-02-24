The nation's top credit rating agencies have reaffirmed Gwinnett County Public Schools as meeting the standards to keep the highest bond rating possible.
Standard and Poor's and Moody's Investors Services gave GCPS an AAA/Aaa rating for its Series 2022 General Obligation Bonds and reaffirmed triple-A ratings for the district's outstanding GO bond debt. That rating allows the district to be available for favorable interest rates on the bonds.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools has demonstrated a history of strong fiscal accountability and we are committed to ensuring that remains the case," GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said. "Our work to responsibly manage the budget benefits the district and our community in many ways while also ensuring that we are able to acquire the lowest interest rates possible on the sale of the bonds.
"This translates into more funds available for teaching and learning and operational supports, allowing the district to focus on how we can more effectively meet the needs of our learners."
District officials said the bond ratings are based on how the district has approached management of finances and other areas.
Those areas include comprehensive cybersecurity practices; a substantial capital plan and community support for education special purpose local option sales tax, or E-SPLOST, programs; participation in the metro Atlanta region; diversity; and economic expansion.
"The triple-A bond rating is a key indicator of our district's fiscal health and the measures we have in place to responsibly and conservatively manage our budget and debt," GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said. "In particular S&P cited the district's robust cybersecurity risk mitigation plans and training, conservative revenue assumptions, monthly monitoring of budget-to-actual information, a formalized five-year financial forecast, a five-year capital improvement plan that is updated annually, a formal investment policy, as well as formalized policies regarding debt management and the general fund."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.