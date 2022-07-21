Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are receiving questions, and some pushback, after requiring district employees to wear face masks again as COVID-19 numbers begin a new rise.
The new face mask requirement was recently issued to district employees as they prepare for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Educators found out about the mandate in an email from administrators.
Teachers who argued face masks inhibit them from building relationships with their students were already pleading with district leaders to drop the mandate at the county school board meeting on Thursday.
"The quality of our education is being impaired due to the masks," Duncan Creek Elementary School first grade teacher Bri Shelton said. "Teachers are run down and anxious when we should be getting excited for a new school year. Some of the best Gwinnett County are leaving in droves.
"When is the mental health of the teachers and the students going to be addressed?"
The mandate for employees puts Gwinnett County Public Schools on track to begin its third consecutive school year with some form of mask mandate in place in the district because of COVID-19. The 2022-2023 school year is expected to have a staggered start for in-person instruction, beginning on Aug. 3.
"The reality is we did see some significant impacts this summer with (the BA.5 COVID variant) starting with summer leadership conference all the way through summer school," GCPS Chief of Schools Al Taylor told board members during a work session briefing on Thursday afternoon.
"We saw impacts at the local schools and even here at the ISC, we had entire office suites in some instances that were out with COVID, positive COVID tests. Now, the difference is that in the summer, those impacts don't really have broad implications. We're operating with skeletal crews in many instances in our local schools. That impact of a staffing shortages, however, will have profound implications when we return to school."
Although face coverings will be required for employees, they will not be required for students and school visitors. Students and visitors will be able to choose for themselves whether they wear a mask because of a new state law that bars districts from mandating students wear a mask.
The impetus behind the mask mandates is a new rise in cases in recent weeks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reclassified Gwinnett County from the "Low" COVID transmission category to the "High" transmission category.
The CDC listed Gwinnett's COVID case rate as 227.5 cases per 100,000 on Thursday, but the Georgia Department of Public Health — which only releases numbers it has compiled once a week, on Wednesdays — listed Gwinnett's two-week new case rate as 385 cases per 100,000 residents.
Despite the recent rise in cases, however, Gwinnett is still well below the numbers seen during the Omicron variant surge seen at the end of 2021. The BA.5 version of COVID-19 that is causing the new rise in numbers is an offshoot variant of Omicron, according to Dr. Audrey Arona, the health district director for GNR Public Health.
"This is the worst variant of Omicron that we've seen since (the Omicron surge)," Arona said. "It now represents 66% of all cases in Georgia and it's very similar for the United States. We saw this in the northeast first. We knew it would come down to our level and it has.
"We do believe this variant is more transmissible. The vaccine is effective, but we're not sure how effective. Every time there's a new Omicron variant, it really tries to get around our immunity. Previous Omicron infection, we believe, is still cross protective, but nobody really knows how much."
Arona said the impact of long COVID is still a concern, but she did point to one aspect of BA.5 that is creating some optimism: It's less likely than previous variants were to kill someone.
"We're actually grateful that COVID-19 is behaving like a normal virus now because as a virus mutates, it becomes more transmissible but less deadly because it wants to infect a whole bunch of people and if it kills its host, it can't do that," she said.
"By having variant after variant after variant of Omicron, we're seeing now this pan out where this virus is behaving like other viruses, like influenza, that try to get around our immunity and become more transmissible but less deadly."
GCPS' decision coincides with Gwinnett County government taking the same step regarding masks. County employees were required to wear masks or other face coverings starting this week, but masks are optional for visitors to county government-owned buildings.
"From an operational standpoint, every positive case results in at least one staff member being quarantined," Taylor said. "That number is increased if, and when, contacts become symptomatic, and if we have a repeat of last year, if you think back to the sub and staffing challenges that we faced, every staff member who is out will create further strain on an already strained system."
The Daily Post has requested a copy of the email that the district sent out to employees announcing the requirement.
Despite the argument that a mask mandate for employees will help reduce the impact of a staffing shortage because of COVID cases, teachers who addressed the school board on Thursday night did not dispute whether masks are effective at preventing transmission or not.
They said masks interfered with instruction.
"I cannot do masks for the start of another school year," said Holly Walden, who has been a teacher for more than 20 years. "I know I am not the only teacher that feels this way. Regardless of how anybody feels about masking, you cannot dispute that masks interfere with the ability to connect and communicate with students."
District officials are not committing to a specific length for the mask mandate. They are dropping a requirement that the county post two weeks of favorable COVID numbers before a mandate is lifted. That means the mandate could end as soon as the county drops out of the "High" transmission category, whenever that is.
