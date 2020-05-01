Gwinnett County seniors now know when their school will hold an online graduation ceremony this month and, if conditions allow, an in-person ceremony later this summer.
Gwinnett County Public Schools released the graduation ceremony schedules Friday afternoon. There are two schedules that have been released. One is for virtual ceremonies that will be livestreamed on www.gcpsk12.org and broadcast on GCPS TV from May 20 to May 23. The other schedule is for in person ceremonies that are tentatively scheduled to take place between July 13 and July 19 if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has lessened enough to allow in-person ceremonies to be held.
"Should conditions allow, GCPS has planned in person graduation ceremonies," school system officials said in a statement. "With the exception of Gwinnett Online Campus, all of these ceremonies would be held at the Infinite Energy Center. In-person graduation ceremonies will take place only if current guidance and regulations will allow. Additional information confirming the ceremonies, providing information for graduates, and directions/requirements for attendees based on guidance at that time will be available in the near future."
As tradition, each school will have its own graduation ceremony in both the virtual and in-person formats.
The virtual graduation ceremony schedule is:
May 20
Phoenix 4:30 p.m.
Paul Duke STEM 6:30 p.m.
McClure Health Science 8:30 p.m.
May 21
Duluth 8:30 a.m.
Central Gwinnett 10:30 a.m.
Brookwood 12:30 p.m.
Discovery 2:30 p.m.
Mill Creek 4:30 p.m.
Parkview 6:30 p.m.
GSMST 8:30 p.m.
May 22
Dacula 8:30 a.m.
Archer 10:30 a.m.
Shiloh 12:30 p.m.
Mountain View 2:30 p.m.
Berkmar 4:30 p.m.
Norcross 6:30 p.m.
Gwinnett Online Campus 8:30 p.m.
May 23
Meadowcreek 8:30 a.m.
Grayson 10:30 a.m.
South Gwinnett 12:30 p.m.
North Gwinnett 2:30 p.m.
Peachtree Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Collins Hill 6:30 p.m.
Lanier 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the in-person graduation ceremony schedule for July is as follows:
July 13
Duluth 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Paul Duke STEM 10 a.m. Infinite Energy Forum Exhibit Halls A/B
Discovery 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Phoenix 6 p.m. Infinite Energy Theatre
Gwinnett Online Campus 7 p.m. GOC Auditorium
Central Gwinnett 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 14
Dacula 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
GSMST 10 a.m. IE Exhibit Halls A/B
Archer 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
McClure Health Science 6 p.m. Infinite Energy Theatre
Shiloh 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 15
Mountain View 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Berkmar 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Norcross 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 16
Meadowcreek 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Grayson 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
South Gwinnett 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 17
North Gwinnett 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Peachtree Ridge 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Collins Hill 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 18
Parkview 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Brookwood 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Mill Creek 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
July 19
Lanier 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
