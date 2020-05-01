Gwinnett County Public Schools graduations

Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology students receive their diplomas in this 2018 file photo. Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced the schedule for this year's virtual and in-person high school graduation ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies are tentative depending on the COVID-19 situation.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County seniors now know when their school will hold an online graduation ceremony this month and, if conditions allow, an in-person ceremony later this summer.

Gwinnett County Public Schools released the graduation ceremony schedules Friday afternoon. There are two schedules that have been released. One is for virtual ceremonies that will be livestreamed on www.gcpsk12.org and broadcast on GCPS TV from May 20 to May 23. The other schedule is for in person ceremonies that are tentatively scheduled to take place between July 13 and July 19 if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has lessened enough to allow in-person ceremonies to be held.

"Should conditions allow, GCPS has planned in person graduation ceremonies," school system officials said in a statement. "With the exception of Gwinnett Online Campus, all of these ceremonies would be held at the Infinite Energy Center. In-person graduation ceremonies will take place only if current guidance and regulations will allow. Additional information confirming the ceremonies, providing information for graduates, and directions/requirements for attendees based on guidance at that time will be available in the near future."

As tradition, each school will have its own graduation ceremony in both the virtual and in-person formats.

The virtual graduation ceremony schedule is:

May 20

Phoenix 4:30 p.m.

Paul Duke STEM 6:30 p.m.

McClure Health Science 8:30 p.m.

May 21

Duluth 8:30 a.m.

Central Gwinnett 10:30 a.m.

Brookwood 12:30 p.m.

Discovery 2:30 p.m.

Mill Creek 4:30 p.m.

Parkview 6:30 p.m.

GSMST 8:30 p.m.

May 22

Dacula 8:30 a.m.

Archer 10:30 a.m.

Shiloh 12:30 p.m.

Mountain View 2:30 p.m.

Berkmar 4:30 p.m.

Norcross 6:30 p.m.

Gwinnett Online Campus 8:30 p.m.

May 23

Meadowcreek 8:30 a.m.

Grayson 10:30 a.m.

South Gwinnett 12:30 p.m.

North Gwinnett 2:30 p.m.

Peachtree Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Collins Hill 6:30 p.m.

Lanier 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the in-person graduation ceremony schedule for July is as follows:

July 13

Duluth 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Paul Duke STEM 10 a.m. Infinite Energy Forum Exhibit Halls A/B

Discovery 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Phoenix 6 p.m. Infinite Energy Theatre

Gwinnett Online Campus 7 p.m. GOC Auditorium

Central Gwinnett 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 14

Dacula 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

GSMST 10 a.m. IE Exhibit Halls A/B

Archer 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

McClure Health Science 6 p.m. Infinite Energy Theatre

Shiloh 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 15

Mountain View 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Berkmar 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Norcross 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 16

Meadowcreek 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Grayson 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

South Gwinnett 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 17

North Gwinnett 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Peachtree Ridge 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Collins Hill 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 18

Parkview 8:30 a.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Brookwood 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Mill Creek 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

July 19

Lanier 2 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

