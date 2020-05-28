As the 2019–20 school year has ended, more than 400 educators and support staff members from Gwinnett County Public Schools have retired.

In total, the 2019–20 retirees have contributed a collective 10,467 years of their lives to education, and a total of 8,759 years to Gwinnett students. According to GCPS officials, 60.8% (265) of this year's retirees have worked their entire careers — in the classroom, office, cafeteria, bus, or shop — for the Gwinnett school district.

Among this year’s retirees, 131 have 30 or more years of service in education, 13 have invested 40 or more years in education, and one retiree has 48 years in education.

The retirees include one associate superintendent; one executive director; three principals; veteran central office leaders; a number of longtime support staff members; and many administrators, classroom teachers, counselors, and media specialists.

GCPS said in a statement: "Whatever their post-retirement plans, best wishes go with all of our retirees, along with our thanks for their service to Gwinnett County Public Schools."

The following list includes 436 retirees who announced their retirement plans to district officials by May 1 and approved their names being shared. 

This list reflects the 436 retirees who announced their plans by May 1, and includes only those retirees who approved their names to be shared when they completed the GCPS Retirement Office questionnaire. A number of retirees chose not to have their names included in this list. The years of service are self-reported by the retirees.

The 2019-20 retirees for GCPS are:

2019-2020 retirees from Gwinnett County Public Schools

﻿Name Position Department Years of service Years at GCPS
Kathleen Ahern Teacher Patrick ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Leslie B. Aiken Executive Director Accountability and Assessment 26.4 years in education 25.3 years in Gwinnett
Carolyn Akridge Music Teacher Ivy Creek ES 28 years in education 3 years in GCPS
Cindy J. Albert Mathematics Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 27 years in education 15.1 years in Gwinnett
Elizabeth Alday Teacher Ivy Creek ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Dayna Alkire Health and PE Teacher Duncan Creek ES 31.5 years in education 25.5 years in Gwinnett
Jennifer Almand Special Education Teacher South Gwinnett HS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Lisa Almand Speech and Language Pathologist Simonton ES 35 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Caridad Alvarez Student Data Management Clerk Chesney ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
*Dr. Linda Anderson Associate Superintendent Human Resources and Talent Management 40 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Stuart Anderson Teacher Dyer ES 30 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Karen A. Archer Social Studies Teacher Grace Snell MS 24 years in education 8 years in Gwinnett
Mary Jo Arrigo-Schwartz Teacher Craig ES 34 years in education 26.8 years in GCPS
Susan Ary School Nutrition Program Worker Collins Hill HS 22.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Janet Augustin School Nutrition Program Worker Brookwood HS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Charles A. Augustinvil Custodian Lovin ES 18 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Randy Austin Master Craftsman Hamilton Mill Maintenance District 14.8 years in education all in GCPS
Ann Azurin ESOL Teacher Sugar Hill ES 28 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Joy Bales Teacher Dacula ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Nancy Ball School Nutrition Program Worker Centerville ES 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Joannie Baltimore Teacher Level Creek ES 31 years in education all in GCPS
Robert Barnes Band Teacher Grayson HS 30.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary Bartholomew Teacher Fort Daniel ES 29 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Carolyn Sue Batson Custodian Parkview HS 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Janice Bauer Teacher Brookwood ES 29 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Pamela Bennafield ESOL Teacher Alford ES 32 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Roxanne Bergman Media Clerk Corley ES 23 years in education all in GCPS
*Mary Berkson Parent Instructional Support Coordinator Berkmar HS 40 years in education 12 years in Gwinnett
Julie Beverly Head Custodian Archer HS 29 years in education all in GCPS
Menuka Bista Paraprofessional Nesbit ES 24 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
Travis Blalock Head Custodian Alford ES 22 years in education all in GCPS
Gail Blanchette Assistant Special Education and Psychological Services 21.7 years in education all in Gwinnett
Gayla Boggs Speech and Language Pathologist Grayson HS 31 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Philip Bollier Social Studies Teacher Twin Rivers MS 39 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Nadia F. Boroday Custodian Archer HS 27 years in education all in GCPS
Anjela S. Bowers Early Intervention Program Teacher Baggett ES 31 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Scott Bradberry Technology Support Technician III Patrick ES 27.5 years in education all in GCPS
Tammy Brewer Sign Language Interpreter Berkmar HS 21.4 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Britt ESOL Teacher International Transition Center 27 years in education 23.5 years in GCPS
Janet Brown Science Teacher Jones MS 36 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Jeannie Brown Paraprofessional Grace Snell MS 20 years in education all in GCPS
Laura M. Brown Bookkeeper Stripling ES 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ruthanne Brown Paraprofessional Annistown ES 12 years in education all in GCPS
Willa M. Brown Zone 078 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 4.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Buck Early Intervention Program Teacher McKendree ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Jesus A. Buiza School Nutrition Program Worker Moore MS 3 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sheree Burdette Instructional Clerk Oakland Meadow School 24.6 years in education all in GCPS
*Gail Bussard Special Education Teacher Minor ES 41 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Laura Byrd Special Education Teacher Head ES 20 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Linda Byrne Special Education Teacher Lilburn ES 18 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Brynda Y. Cadogan Reading Recovery Teacher Alcova ES 34 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Martha Cecilia Caicedo Zone 06i Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 10.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Debby Campbell Teacher Camp Creek ES 26.7 years in education all in GCPS
Reba Carnes Clinic Worker Lilburn MS 31 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Brenda Carter Zone 061 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 26.5 years in education all in GCPS
Gina Carter School Clerk I Rosebud ES 17 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Julie Carter Local School Technology Coordinator Camp Creek ES 31.5 years in education 24 years in GCPS
William Case Health and PE Teacher Richards MS 30 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Andy L. Cash Health and PE Teacher Cooper ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Shannon Cawley Paraprofessional Central Gwinnett HS 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Irene S. Cawthon Paraprofessional Simpson ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Terri Chaillou Reading Recovery Teacher Pharr ES 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Janice Chambers Regulatory Reporting Analyst Data Governance 24.5 years in education 20.5 years in GCPS
Steve Chapin School Nutrition Program Worker Ferguson ES 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rhonda Chapman Counselor Couch MS 28 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Terry Chapman Backup and Storage Service Coordinator Information Management and Technology 26.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Gene Chatham Teacher Britt ES 20 years in education all in GCPS
Claire Chupp Psychologist I Special Education and Psychological Services 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Connie Clark Specialist Payroll Services 20.5 years in education all in GCPS
Sheree L. Clayton Paraprofessional Simpson ES 19 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Susan Clayton Special Education Teacher Fort Daniel ES 31 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Beverly Cochran School Nutrition Program Worker Grayson HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lisa Cohorst Assistant Principal Pinckneyville MS 30 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Claire Collins Music Teacher Gwin Oaks ES 32 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Fran Cone Teacher Arcado ES 29 years in education 28 years in GCPS
Dr. Elaine Conklin Biology Teacher Brookwood HS 31.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ann Conneen Media Clerk Stripling ES 31 years in education all in GCPS
Doreen Connell Teacher Norcross ES 12.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Joe Cooper Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in GCPS
Donna Copeland Instructional Clerk Snellville MS 17.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dianna Cordell Assistant School Improvement and Operations 17 years in education all in GCPS
Dion Corn Teacher Corley ES 38.8 years in education 35 years in Gwinnett
Jean Coryell Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper Chattahoochee ES 20 years in education all in GCPS
Jennifer Uden Covington ESOL Teacher Sycamore ES 20 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Debra R. Cox Speech and Language Pathologist Special Education and Psychological Services 38.5 years in education 25.5 years in GCPS
Tom Cox History Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 37 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
*Delbra Crenshaw Language Arts Teacher Northbrook MS 48 years in education 8 years in GCPS
Cindy Crocker School Clerk I Peachtree Ridge HS 25 years in education 9 years in Gwinnett
Patty Cronic Transportation Manager Transportation 30.5 years in education all in GCPS
Angela Cronon Visual Arts Teacher Norcross HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Linda Czuper Teacher Bethesda ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
Kim Daino Homebound Instructor Oakland Meadow School 36.2 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Jeronde Davis Custodian Collins Hill HS 18.5 years in education all in GCPS
Kathy C. Davis ESOL Teacher Dyer ES 29.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Marta E. Davis School Clerk III Chesney ES 18 years in education all in GCPS
Susan Davis Teacher Arcado ES 28.5 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Terry Ann Davis Speech and Language Pathologist Meadowcreek HS 33 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Brenda Debord Media Specialist Graves ES 26 years in education all in Gwinnett
Amy Demarrais Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 24.5 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Jeanne DeMart Paraprofessional Riverside ES 31.5 years in education 26.5 years in Gwinnett
Pat Densmore Dispatcher II Suwanee Maintenance District 29 years in education all in GCPS
Susan DeReimer Early Intervention Program Teacher Benefield ES 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Connie Derrick Mathematics Teacher Hull MS 25 years in education 23.5 years in GCPS
Ana Elizabeth Diaz Custodian Dyer ES 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Dickerson Instructional Clerk Winn Holt ES 8 years in education 6 years in GCPS
JoAnn DiResta Zone 063 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
Debra A. Do School Nutrition Program Worker Graves ES 13 years in education all in GCPS
Tamara Dodita Custodian Sugar Hill ES 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Julianna Donaldson Teacher Simpson ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Marc Dor Paraprofessional Alcova ES 33.5 years in education 16.5 years in Gwinnett
Janice Douglass School Clerk I Parkview HS 25.5 years in education all in GCPS
Karen L. Drumm Clinic Worker Dyer ES 25.2 years in education all in Gwinnett
Gary Duke Zone 069 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in GCPS
DeLoris Dunagan Special Education Teacher GIVE Center East 30 years in education 9 years in Gwinnett
Jeanine M. Dunn ESOL Teacher Lilburn ES 28 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Paul O. Dunn Health and PE Teacher Lilburn ES 27 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Mary Beth Duty Media Specialist Stripling ES 14 years in education all in GCPS
Manuel Echevarria ESOL Teacher Beaver Ridge ES 18 years in education 11 years in Gwinnett
Wayne Edwards Lead Auto/Diesel Technician Fleet Maintenance 35 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ernie Eison Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 19.5 years in education all in GCPS
Melissa Ellenburg Mathematics Teacher Sweetwater MS 31 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Linda Emerick Special Education Teacher Jackson ES 38 years in education 30 years in GCPS
Robyn Erdmann Special Education Teacher McConnell MS 28 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Noel Esson Master Craftsman Lawrenceville Maintenance District 23 years in education 13 years in GCPS
Beth Evans Health Teacher Richards MS 33 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Julie Evans Administrative Assistant Oakland Meadow School 21.6 years in education all in GCPS
Lauren F. Evans Paraprofessional Mason ES 21 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary Evenson Paraprofessional Winn Holt ES 14.8 years in education all in GCPS
Karen Eccles Farrelly Administrative Assistant I Internal Resolutions and Compliance 27 years in education 12 years in Gwinnett
Linda Faulkner Custodian Ivy Creek ES 17 years in education all in GCPS
Dean Feldman Music and Theater Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 31 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Snow Ferre Paraprofessional Lilburn ES 15 years in education all in GCPS
Lori Fine Paraprofessional Ivy Creek ES 29.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Nancy Fitzgerald Teacher Jackson ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Rosa Valenzuela Florian School Nutrition Program Worker Berkmar HS 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cheryl S. Flowers Administrative Assistant Woodward Mill ES 18 years in education all in GCPS
Lynn Flowers Teacher Dacula ES 22 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Joe Floyd Engineering Teacher Norcross HS 39 years in education 12 years in GCPS
Susan Fogle Special Education Teacher Chesney ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Ellen Foster Counselor Cooper ES 31.5 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Melinda Fowler Teacher Dacula ES 28.6 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Humphrey A. Fraser Health and PE Teacher Simonton ES 26 years in education all in GCPS
Donna Frost Clerk Facilities and Operations 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lynn Furlette Assistant Payroll Services 20.7 years in education all in GCPS
Deborah Fusi Principal Duluth MS 28.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
John M. Garner Orchestra Teacher Grace Snell MS 28 years in education 4 years in GCPS
Vicki Garton School Nutrition Program Worker Lanier MS 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
Linda A. Garvin Mathematics Teacher Grayson HS 24.7 years in education 2 years in GCPS
Ginger Gascho Teacher Dacula ES 26 years in education 24 years in Gwinnett
Nancy Gaskill Teacher Lilburn ES 30.5 years in education 30 years in GCPS
Rick Geche Social Studies Teacher McConnell MS 28 years in education all in GCPS
Bill George Special Education Teacher Five Forks MS 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Stewart George Language Arts Teacher North Gwinnett MS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Beth Gibbons ESOL Teacher Central Gwinnett HS 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary-Bryan Giroux Art Teacher GIVE Center East 33 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Cynthia Glenn Early Intervention Program Teacher Fort Daniel ES 32 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Carolyn Gordon Zone 073 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 8 years in education all in GCPS
Debbie Gouldstone STEM/STREAM Teacher Lilburn ES 30 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Keith Graham School Nutrition Program Worker Moore MS 13 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Gail Y. Green Business Education Teacher Berkmar HS 32 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Christy Grennor Student Data Management Clerk Level Creek ES 26 years in education all in GCPS
Robyn Gresham Media Clerk Bethesda ES 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dana L. Griffith Health and PE Teacher Northbrook MS 27 years in education all in GCPS
Kim Griswold Paraprofessional Alford ES 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Yvonne Guerrero Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 24 years in education all in GCPS
Jane F. Gzyl School Nutrition Program Worker Hull MS 21 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ziza Hadzibulic Custodian Central Gwinnett HS 20 years in education all in GCPS
Sefika Hadzic Custodian Grayson HS 19.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Torrie Haines Paraprofessional Dyer ES 26.6 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Gregory A. Hair Chemistry Teacher Meadowcreek HS 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
David Haler School Nutrition Program Worker Centerville ES 14.5 years in education all in GCPS
Cheryl Hall Special Education Teacher Berkmar HS 27 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Luann Hammami Teacher Nesbit ES 24 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Karen Hanley Special Education Teacher Brookwood HS 37 years in education 32 years in Gwinnett
Russell G. Harrigfeld Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 11 years in education all in GCPS
Lori Harris ESOL Teacher Lilburn ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kaye E. Harrison Custodian GIVE Center East 31 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Christine Hellyer Art Teacher Graves ES 29 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
Andrea Hendrix Director Information Technology Business and Resource Management years in education all in GCPS
Tammi B. Herring Board Services Coordinator CEO/Superintendent’s Office 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Angelia Herrington Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 30 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Michael J. Hessler Special Education Teacher Crews MS 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
Doreen Heyburn Media Clerk Knight ES 20 years in education all in GCPS
Sharon Hickmon Teacher Berkeley Lake ES 27 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ann Hince ESOL Teacher Jones MS 29 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Julie Hitt Teacher Puckett’s Mill ES 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Margaret Hodges Counselor Coleman MS 21 years in education all in GCPS
Lois Hoppa School Clerk II Jackson ES 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Linda L. Houghton Media Specialist Camp Creek ES 21.4 years in education 17.9 years in GCPS
Jan Snell Houston School Clerk I Moore MS 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dionne Howard Early Intervention Program Teacher Pharr ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Patty S. Hugghins Student Data Management Clerk Benefield ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Raymond H. Hushon Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 11.5 years in education all in GCPS
Donna Hyde School Nutrition Program Worker Parkview HS 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
E'Wanna Ishii Language Arts Teacher Duluth MS 34 years in education all in GCPS
Trudy Ives Early Intervention Program Teacher Peachtree ES 19.5 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Mavis Ivy Speech and Language Pathologist Mason ES 15.5 years in education 2 years in GCPS
Lessie Jacob Stellar Substitute Pharr ES 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
*Marsha Janofsky Local School Technology Coordinator Peachtree Ridge HS 42 years in education 18.5 years in GCPS
Barbara Johnson Zone 073 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 35 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Brian Johnson Zone 06J Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 12 years in education all in GCPS
Cindy Johnson Paraprofessional Grayson ES 22.7 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lonnie Johnson Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 13 years in education all in GCPS
Vicki J. Johnson Science Teacher Jones MS 23.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Donna Johnston Occupational Therapist Special Education and Psychological Services 24 years in education all in GCPS
Lisa Johnston Zone 06V Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Richard Jolley Master Craftsman Shiloh Maintenance District 25.7 years in education 22.7 years in GCPS
Jane Jones Zone 067 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 31 years in education 29 years in Gwinnett
Pamela A. Jones Special Education Teacher Discovery HS 23 years in education 1 year in GCPS
Pam Jordan Paraprofessional Freeman’s Mill ES 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
John Judge Paraprofessional Parkview HS 6 years in education all in GCPS
Sandi Keener Health and PE Teacher Peachtree ES 34 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Brenda Keller Counselor Grayson HS 13.4 years in education all in GCPS
Michele Kempner Teacher Dacula ES 32 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Dr. Leah dee C. Kilgore Computer Literacy Teacher Berkmar HS 17 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Tim King Special Education Teacher North Gwinnett HS 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Gail S. Kise Assistant Principal Duluth HS 31 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Michael J. Klen Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Carol Knight School Clerk III North Gwinnett MS 26 years in education all in GCPS
Duane Knight Master Craftsman Hamilton Mill Maintenance District 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dan Knudsen School Business Manager Berkmar HS 34 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Chuck Krumnaker Zone 060 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 11 years in education all in Gwinnett
Susan P. Kusch Teacher Pharr ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Annette Labandero School Nutrition Program Worker Dacula HS 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sally Lafferty Paraprofessional Oakland Meadow School 17.4 years in education all in GCPS
Betty Lambert School Clerk I GIVE Center East 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Millie Larocca Clerk Transportation 21 years in education all in GCPS
Carol Larro Special Education Teacher Mason ES 28 years in education 14 years in Gwinnett
Walt Laskowski Custodian Dyer ES 11 years in education all in GCPS
Jane Ledford Clinic Worker Shiloh HS 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
David A. Lee Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 6 years in education all in GCPS
Joyce Lee School Nutrition Program Worker Berkmar MS 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Brenda M. Leukhardt Vision and Hearing Technician Oakland Meadow School 20 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Shelia Lewis Bookkeeper Corley ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tricia Lewis Teacher Dyer ES 33 years in education 29 years in GCPS
Saul Londono Custodian Nesbit ES 12 years in education 4 years in Gwinnett
Leah Loper Special Education Teacher Creekland MS 21 years in education all in GCPS
Teresa Goldthwaite Lowe Language Arts Teacher Richards MS 27.9 years in education 10 years in Gwinnett
Teena Luce Mathematics Teacher Osborne MS 26 years in education all in GCPS
Karen Lukens Teacher Arcado ES 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Leanne Luttrell Mathematics Teacher Lovin ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Susan L. MacLaren Media Clerk Duluth MS 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Michelle Maconochie School Nutrition Program Manager White Oak ES 13.5 years in education all in GCPS
Vicki L. Maddox Assistant Business and Finance 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Richard Magner Choral Music Teacher Parkview HS 30.8 years in education 30 years in GCPS
Ibrahim Maksumic Assistant Head Custodian Collins Hill HS 15.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sheila Manley Administrative Assistant III Strategy and Performance 15.5 years in education all in GCPS
Leanne Mar Paraprofessional Baggett ES 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen B. Marcus Paraprofessional Chesney ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Marissa Markley Computer Literacy Teacher Berkmar HS 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sandi Martinez Instructional Support Teacher Beaver Ridge ES 25 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Betty Mason Retirement Manager Retirement Services 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sandra Mason Student Data Management Clerk Shiloh HS 14 years in education all in GCPS
Peggy Mastenbrook School Clerk I Rosebud ES 15.6 years in education all in Gwinnett
Angie Matheny Social Studies Teacher North Gwinnett MS 28 years in education all in GCPS
Leeford A. Maxwell Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cathy McCain Paraprofessional Simpson ES 29 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Diana McConnell Paraprofessional McConnell MS 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary McElroy Science Teacher Harmony ES 23 years in education all in GCPS
Edward David McHugh Zone 06i Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 16.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Gwen McLaughlin Paraprofessional Shiloh ES 21 years in education 15.5 years in GCPS
Becky McMillan School Clerk III Twin Rivers MS 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Joan H. McMillian Capital Projects Support Specialist Information Management and Technology 29 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Beth McMillin Teacher Level Creek ES 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Candace McRae Counselor Paul Duke STEM HS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Bud Melon Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 14.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Steven Melvin Zone 071 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 11.5 years in education all in GCPS
Jodi A. Mercer Special Education Teacher Northbrook MS 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Arleen Meyers Paraprofessional Cedar Hill ES 13 years in education all in GCPS
Dan Miller Physics Teacher Brookwood HS 12 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rita Mitchell Science Teacher South Gwinnett HS 31 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Carol W. Montgomery Special Education Teacher Meadowcreek HS 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Chester Moody Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 20 years in education all in GCPS
Lorie Moore Mathematics Teacher Pinckneyville MS 29 years in education 3 months in Gwinnett
*Ron Moore Assistant Principal Radloff MS 45 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Gloria Moreno Custodian Trip ES 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jeannette Morris Supervisor Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program 30.6 years in education 28 years in GCPS
Maryann Morris County School Nurse Student Services 19 years in education 12.7 years in Gwinnett
Sharon Morrow Music and Theater Teacher Parkview HS 35 years in education 32 years in GCPS
Pam S. Murray Stellar Substitute Head ES 12 years in education all in Gwinnett
Georgeta Nastai Paraprofessional Jordan MS 16 years in education all in GCPS
Alisa C. Newman Teacher Duncan Creek ES 20 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Marla Newman Teacher Duncan Creek ES 19 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Kim Nichols Assistant Principal Brookwood HS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Wayne P. Oblein 8th Grade Teacher Grace Snell MS 13 years in education all in GCPS
Shari O’Connor Paraprofessional Oakland Meadow School 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Stella Olatunde Paraprofessional Cooper ES 11.7 years in education all in GCPS
Liz Owens Paraprofessional Head ES 23 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Monica L. Pace School Nutrition Program Worker Head ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
Julie Pannell Special Education Teacher Winn Holt ES 30 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Dee Dee Park Zone 06H Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 6 years in education all in GCPS
Pat Park Zone 060 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 9 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cynthia Pattillo Teacher Fort Daniel ES 30 years in education 5 years in GCPS
Vicky Pendley Paraprofessional Lanier MS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Patricia L. Penland Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 19 years in education all in GCPS
Scott Penn Zone 072 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 15 years in education 10 years in Gwinnett
Suzanne Penn School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Grayson HS 14.5 years in education all in GCPS
Cindy Perrett Media Clerk Rock Springs ES 25.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Barry S. Persons Sr. Special Education Teacher Dacula MS Dacula MS 5 years in GCPS
Brenda Petty Chemistry Teacher Mill Creek HS 32.4 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tom Phelps Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 14 years in education all in GCPS
Tammy Picaso School Nutrition Program Worker Cooper ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kimberley Pierson Media Clerk Lanier HS 19 years in education 12 years in GCPS
Leigh Michele Pipes Special Education Teacher Buice Center 30 years in education 6 years in Gwinnett
Anne Pisarchuk School Nutrition Program Worker Walnut Grove ES 25 years in education all in GCPS
Susan C. Poplawski Zone 059 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 31 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kelly Price Special Education Teacher Roberts ES 25 years in education 10.5 years in GCPS
Paige Price Counselor Baldwin ES 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Greg Puckett Science Teacher Brookwood HS 27 years in education all in GCPS
Tommy Puckett Paraprofessional Special Education and Psychological Services 14.6 years in education all in Gwinnett
Irfan Rakanovic Custodian Buice Center 17 years in education all in GCPS
Deana Ramsey School Nutrition Program Worker Nesbit ES 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Katrina Raper Science Teacher McConnell MS 30 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Leannette Rawlins Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 18 years in education 17.5 years in Gwinnett
Polly Rawlins Zone 074 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 35 years in education all in GCPS
Jan Rebel Science Teacher Coleman MS 22 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Melanie Reed Teacher Duncan Creek ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Cindy Rein School Nutrition Program Worker Norton ES 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kim Renfroe Special Education Teacher Discovery HS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Kim M. Reynolds Clinic Worker Benefield ES 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Janice Rials Teacher Grayson ES 31 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Garey Richards Zone 070 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 4 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ben Rivers Mathematics Teacher Osborne MS 28.5 years in education all in GCPS
Michael Robbins Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jim Roger JROTC Instructor Duluth HS 16 years in education 6 years in GCPS
Diane Roland School Clerk III North Gwinnett HS 13.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ginny Roley Social Studies Teacher Twin Rivers MS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Dennis Romano School Nutrition Program Worker Baldwin ES 8.3 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jackie Rosamond Facilities and Operations Assistant Distribution Center 24 years in education all in GCPS
Cindy Apley Rose Mathematics Teacher Couch MS 30 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Sue Rose Teacher Peachtree ES 30.5 years in education 30 years in GCPS
*Eddie Rowe Head Groundskeeper Grounds Maintenance 43 years in education all in Gwinnett
Peter A. Rozboril Teacher Knight ES 30 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Maurice Rushlow Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Charlotte Sadler Principal Baggett ES 33 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Maria Salmon-Rondon Paraprofessional Rockbridge ES 11.5 years in education 2.5 years in Gwinnett
Kim Sargent School Nutrition Program Worker Brookwood HS 17 years in education all in GCPS
Andy Schlenker Health and PE Teacher Benefield ES 29 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
*Bron Gayna Schmit Principal Simpson ES 41 years in education 34 years in GCPS
Michelle Lee Scoggins Social Studies Teacher Jones MS 31 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
*Dana Scott Language Arts Teacher Kanoheda ES 40 years in education 16 years in GCPS
Deanna L. Scott Assistant Transportation Control Center 15.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tracey Screws School Nutrition Program Manager Snellville MS 25 years in education all in GCPS
Susan Seay Language Arts Teacher Five Forks MS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lois Sebastian Teacher Chattahoochee ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Que Sebree School Nutrition Program Worker Dacula HS 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kathleen Sever Teacher Duncan Creek ES 20 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Rosario Z. Shadix Zone 080 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 22.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jan Shaw Special Education Teacher Level Creek ES 20 years in education all in GCPS
Diane L. Shumway Mathematics Teacher North Gwinnett HS 35 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Anna Silver Occupational Therapist Special Education and Psychological Services 20 years in education 8 years in GCPS
Po Than Sim School Nutrition Program Worker Simpson ES 12 years in education all in Gwinnett
Craig Sledge Distribution Processor Supply Services 28 years in education all in GCPS
Senad Smajic Custodian Peachtree Ridge HS 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Alice Smith School Nutrition Program Worker Berkmar MS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Ann M. Smith Teacher Freeman’s Mill ES 37.5 years in education 36 years in Gwinnett
Dianne E. Smith Coordinator Application Programming 21.5 years in education all in GCPS
Donna T. Smith Teacher Ferguson ES 25 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Ed Smith Custodial Trainer Environmental and Supply Services 28.5 years in education all in GCPS
Shirley Smith School Nutrition Program Worker Fort Daniel ES 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Wayne Smith Zone 06i Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 15 years in education all in GCPS
Danita Snulligan Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 34 years in education 14 years in Gwinnett
Launa Spencer Teacher Lawrenceville ES 35 years in education 13.5 years in GCPS
*Melinda Spengler Instructional Clerk Centerville ES 45 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Deanne Sport Administrative Assistant II CEO/Superintendent’s Office 31.5 years in education all in GCPS
Robin Steele Science Teacher Twin Rivers MS 19 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Kelly Elizabeth Stewart Teacher McKendree ES 32 years in education 29.3 years in GCPS
Ricky Still Supply Distribution Manager Distribution Center 45 years in education all in Gwinnett
Brian L. Stiltner Assistant Principal Maxwell HS of Technology 29 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Dr. Nelly Knowles Stoneburner Mathematics Teacher Twin Rivers MS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Karen Straub Physical Therapist Special Education and Psychological Services 24 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Sheila Sudderth Assistant Principal Central Gwinnett HS 42 years in education 29 years in Gwinnett
Julie Sullins Teacher Taylor ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Deborah Sullivan Operation Specialist School Nutrition Program 32.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kerstin Sunden Paraprofessional Meadowcreek HS 19.5 years in education all in GCPS
Melissa Sutton Assistant Principal Simpson ES 30 years in education 29 years in Gwinnett
William Tanner Custodian GIVE Center East 17 years in education 9 years in GCPS
Jody Teague Mathematics Teacher Mountain View HS 30 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Steve Teschner Teacher South Gwinnett HS 31 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Angela Thomas School Nutrition Program Worker Stripling ES 29 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Jackie Thomas Paraprofessional Mountain View HS 11 years in education all in GCPS
Melissa Palmer Thomas Mathematics Teacher Grayson HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lois A. Thompson School Nutrition Program Worker Simonton ES 24 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Lisa Tilley Humanities Teacher Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Tobias Zone 06D Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 34.5 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Maria S. Torres-Villa Psychologist II Special Education and Psychological Services 32 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Anita W. Townsend Student Data Management Clerk Central Gwinnett HS 24 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Deana Triemer Middle Grades Teacher Gwinnett Online Campus 30 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Cindy L. Tully Teacher Grayson ES 33 years in education 19.1 years in GCPS
Debra Turk Mathematics Teacher Lilburn MS 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. David S. Ulkins Science Teacher Creekland MS 31 years in education 23 years in GCPS
LeeAnn Ulman Special Education Teacher Jones MS 37 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Mark Vallely Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10.5 years in education all in GCPS
Bitsy Vann Special Education Teacher Five Forks MS 36 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Beverly Vaughn Media Clerk Mulberry ES 18 years in education 13 years in GCPS
Dawn E. Vaughn Zone 078 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 10.7 years in education all in Gwinnett
Linda Waddell Language Arts Teacher Mill Creek HS 25 years in education 13 years in GCPS
Dale Wade Communications Coordinator Gwinnett Online Campus 30 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Kyle Wade Language Arts Teacher Hull MS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Susan Wadkins Special Education Teacher Brookwood ES 34.7 years in education 31 years in Gwinnett
Marjory Wall Paraprofessional Baggett ES 16 years in education 4.5 years in GCPS
Alexis Walsh Science Teacher Osborne MS 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Amie Walsh Counselor Shiloh MS 31 years in education 2 years in GCPS
Julie Warren Zone 072 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 26.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Mickey Washburn Mathematics Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 22 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Yvette Washington Mathematics Teacher Shiloh HS 31 years in education 5 years in Gwinnett
Kay Weber Mathematics Teacher Crews MS 22 years in education all in GCPS
Angela Wenger Mathematics Teacher Osborne MS 31 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
       Cheryl Werkheiser Paraprofessional Richards MS 20 years in education all in GCPS
       Linda Wesner School Nutrition Program Worker Crews MS 14.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Cheryl White Early Intervention Program Teacher Brookwood ES 30 years in education 26 years in GCPS
       Elaine White Paraprofessional Mountain Park ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Lamar Wilcoxson Zone 063 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 12 years in education all in GCPS
       Dr. Anthony Williams Assistant Principal Norton ES 29.5 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
       Jon Williams Head Custodian South Gwinnett HS 23 years in education all in GCPS
       Kathy Williams Local School Technology Coordinator Fort Daniel ES 47 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
       LeAnn Williford Media Clerk Minor ES 28 years in education all in GCPS
       Kathy Willingham Paraprofessional Grayson ES 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Dottie Wilson Mathematics Teacher Mill Creek HS 23 years in education all in GCPS
       Duane “Bubba” Wilson Health and PE Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 34.5 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
       Sandy Wise Media Specialist Twin Rivers MS 32 years in education 24 years in GCPS
       Joy S. Wolfe Teacher Woodward Mill ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Linda Wood Music Teacher Harbins ES 14 years in education all in GCPS
       Nancy Nash Wood Teacher Sugar Hill ES 30 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
       Lisa Findley Woodard Teacher Camp Creek ES 25 years in education 19.5 years in GCPS
       Judy Woods Paraprofessional Grayson HS 16.6 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Debbie Wowk Assistant Transportation Control Center 29.5 years in education all in GCPS
       David C. Wray Zone 068 Activity Bus Manager Transportation 14 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Elise Xuereb Paraprofessional Level Creek ES 18 years in education all in GCPS
       Josephine Akassi Yao School Nutrition Program Worker Bethesda ES 7 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Arlene Youorski Paraprofessional Riverside ES 20 years in education 17 years in GCPS
       Donald Zona Special Education Teacher Mountain View HS 15 years in education 11 years in Gwinnett
       Bob Zorn Counselor Hull MS 22 years in education all in GCPS
       Pamela Bettis Zuber Teacher Britt ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
       Mary Ann Zudekoff Special Education Teacher Norton ES 39 years in education all in GCPS
       Jeff Zumwalt Senior Notes and Mobility Administrator Information Management and Technology 32.7 years in education all in Gwinnett

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(1) comment

achbha
achbha

Three cheers for Mrs. Susan Davis and Fran Cone from Arcado ES, they were our wonderful teachers ! We will miss you. Hip hip hooray ! Hip hip hooray!! Hip hip hooray !!! Happy Retirement ! Avi, Sam & Family

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.