As the 2019–20 school year has ended, more than 400 educators and support staff members from Gwinnett County Public Schools have retired.
In total, the 2019–20 retirees have contributed a collective 10,467 years of their lives to education, and a total of 8,759 years to Gwinnett students. According to GCPS officials, 60.8% (265) of this year's retirees have worked their entire careers — in the classroom, office, cafeteria, bus, or shop — for the Gwinnett school district.
Among this year’s retirees, 131 have 30 or more years of service in education, 13 have invested 40 or more years in education, and one retiree has 48 years in education.
The retirees include one associate superintendent; one executive director; three principals; veteran central office leaders; a number of longtime support staff members; and many administrators, classroom teachers, counselors, and media specialists.
GCPS said in a statement: "Whatever their post-retirement plans, best wishes go with all of our retirees, along with our thanks for their service to Gwinnett County Public Schools."
The following list includes 436 retirees who announced their retirement plans to district officials by May 1 and approved their names being shared.
This list reflects the 436 retirees who announced their plans by May 1, and includes only those retirees who approved their names to be shared when they completed the GCPS Retirement Office questionnaire. A number of retirees chose not to have their names included in this list. The years of service are self-reported by the retirees.
The 2019-20 retirees for GCPS are:
2019-2020 retirees from Gwinnett County Public Schools
|Name
|Position
|Department
|Years of service
|Years at GCPS
|Kathleen Ahern
|Teacher
|Patrick ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Leslie B. Aiken
|Executive Director
|Accountability and Assessment
|26.4 years in education
|25.3 years in Gwinnett
|Carolyn Akridge
|Music Teacher
|Ivy Creek ES
|28 years in education
|3 years in GCPS
|Cindy J. Albert
|Mathematics Teacher
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|27 years in education
|15.1 years in Gwinnett
|Elizabeth Alday
|Teacher
|Ivy Creek ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dayna Alkire
|Health and PE Teacher
|Duncan Creek ES
|31.5 years in education
|25.5 years in Gwinnett
|Jennifer Almand
|Special Education Teacher
|South Gwinnett HS
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lisa Almand
|Speech and Language Pathologist
|Simonton ES
|35 years in education
|25 years in Gwinnett
|Caridad Alvarez
|Student Data Management Clerk
|Chesney ES
|16 years in education
|all in GCPS
|*Dr. Linda Anderson
|Associate Superintendent
|Human Resources and Talent Management
|40 years in education
|23 years in Gwinnett
|Stuart Anderson
|Teacher
|Dyer ES
|30 years in education
|19 years in GCPS
|Karen A. Archer
|Social Studies Teacher
|Grace Snell MS
|24 years in education
|8 years in Gwinnett
|Mary Jo Arrigo-Schwartz
|Teacher
|Craig ES
|34 years in education
|26.8 years in GCPS
|Susan Ary
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Collins Hill HS
|22.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Janet Augustin
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Brookwood HS
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Charles A. Augustinvil
|Custodian
|Lovin ES
|18 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|Randy Austin
|Master Craftsman
|Hamilton Mill Maintenance District
|14.8 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Ann Azurin
|ESOL Teacher
|Sugar Hill ES
|28 years in education
|21 years in Gwinnett
|Joy Bales
|Teacher
|Dacula ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Nancy Ball
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Centerville ES
|19 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Joannie Baltimore
|Teacher
|Level Creek ES
|31 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Robert Barnes
|Band Teacher
|Grayson HS
|30.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Mary Bartholomew
|Teacher
|Fort Daniel ES
|29 years in education
|22 years in GCPS
|Carolyn Sue Batson
|Custodian
|Parkview HS
|13 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Janice Bauer
|Teacher
|Brookwood ES
|29 years in education
|23 years in GCPS
|Pamela Bennafield
|ESOL Teacher
|Alford ES
|32 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|Roxanne Bergman
|Media Clerk
|Corley ES
|23 years in education
|all in GCPS
|*Mary Berkson
|Parent Instructional Support Coordinator
|Berkmar HS
|40 years in education
|12 years in Gwinnett
|Julie Beverly
|Head Custodian
|Archer HS
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Menuka Bista
|Paraprofessional
|Nesbit ES
|24 years in education
|17 years in Gwinnett
|Travis Blalock
|Head Custodian
|Alford ES
|22 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Gail Blanchette
|Assistant
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|21.7 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Gayla Boggs
|Speech and Language Pathologist
|Grayson HS
|31 years in education
|20 years in GCPS
|Philip Bollier
|Social Studies Teacher
|Twin Rivers MS
|39 years in education
|16 years in Gwinnett
|Nadia F. Boroday
|Custodian
|Archer HS
|27 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Anjela S. Bowers
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Baggett ES
|31 years in education
|22 years in Gwinnett
|Scott Bradberry
|Technology Support Technician III
|Patrick ES
|27.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Tammy Brewer
|Sign Language Interpreter
|Berkmar HS
|21.4 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cindy Britt
|ESOL Teacher
|International Transition Center
|27 years in education
|23.5 years in GCPS
|Janet Brown
|Science Teacher
|Jones MS
|36 years in education
|22 years in Gwinnett
|Jeannie Brown
|Paraprofessional
|Grace Snell MS
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Laura M. Brown
|Bookkeeper
|Stripling ES
|20.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ruthanne Brown
|Paraprofessional
|Annistown ES
|12 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Willa M. Brown
|Zone 078 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|4.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cindy Buck
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|McKendree ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jesus A. Buiza
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Moore MS
|3 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Sheree Burdette
|Instructional Clerk
|Oakland Meadow School
|24.6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|*Gail Bussard
|Special Education Teacher
|Minor ES
|41 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|Laura Byrd
|Special Education Teacher
|Head ES
|20 years in education
|15 years in GCPS
|Linda Byrne
|Special Education Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|18 years in education
|16 years in Gwinnett
|Brynda Y. Cadogan
|Reading Recovery Teacher
|Alcova ES
|34 years in education
|15 years in GCPS
|Martha Cecilia Caicedo
|Zone 06i Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|10.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Debby Campbell
|Teacher
|Camp Creek ES
|26.7 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Reba Carnes
|Clinic Worker
|Lilburn MS
|31 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Brenda Carter
|Zone 061 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|26.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Gina Carter
|School Clerk I
|Rosebud ES
|17 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|Julie Carter
|Local School Technology Coordinator
|Camp Creek ES
|31.5 years in education
|24 years in GCPS
|William Case
|Health and PE Teacher
|Richards MS
|30 years in education
|22 years in Gwinnett
|Andy L. Cash
|Health and PE Teacher
|Cooper ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Shannon Cawley
|Paraprofessional
|Central Gwinnett HS
|28 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Irene S. Cawthon
|Paraprofessional
|Simpson ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Terri Chaillou
|Reading Recovery Teacher
|Pharr ES
|28 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Janice Chambers
|Regulatory Reporting Analyst
|Data Governance
|24.5 years in education
|20.5 years in GCPS
|Steve Chapin
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Ferguson ES
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Rhonda Chapman
|Counselor
|Couch MS
|28 years in education
|17 years in GCPS
|Terry Chapman
|Backup and Storage Service Coordinator
|Information Management and Technology
|26.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Gene Chatham
|Teacher
|Britt ES
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Claire Chupp
|Psychologist I
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|28 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Connie Clark
|Specialist
|Payroll Services
|20.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Sheree L. Clayton
|Paraprofessional
|Simpson ES
|19 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Susan Clayton
|Special Education Teacher
|Fort Daniel ES
|31 years in education
|26 years in GCPS
|Beverly Cochran
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Grayson HS
|29 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lisa Cohorst
|Assistant Principal
|Pinckneyville MS
|30 years in education
|26 years in GCPS
|Claire Collins
|Music Teacher
|Gwin Oaks ES
|32 years in education
|28 years in Gwinnett
|Fran Cone
|Teacher
|Arcado ES
|29 years in education
|28 years in GCPS
|Dr. Elaine Conklin
|Biology Teacher
|Brookwood HS
|31.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ann Conneen
|Media Clerk
|Stripling ES
|31 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Doreen Connell
|Teacher
|Norcross ES
|12.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Joe Cooper
|Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|10 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Donna Copeland
|Instructional Clerk
|Snellville MS
|17.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dianna Cordell
|Assistant
|School Improvement and Operations
|17 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dion Corn
|Teacher
|Corley ES
|38.8 years in education
|35 years in Gwinnett
|Jean Coryell
|Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper
|Chattahoochee ES
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jennifer Uden Covington
|ESOL Teacher
|Sycamore ES
|20 years in education
|16 years in Gwinnett
|Debra R. Cox
|Speech and Language Pathologist
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|38.5 years in education
|25.5 years in GCPS
|Tom Cox
|History Teacher
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|37 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|*Delbra Crenshaw
|Language Arts Teacher
|Northbrook MS
|48 years in education
|8 years in GCPS
|Cindy Crocker
|School Clerk I
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|25 years in education
|9 years in Gwinnett
|Patty Cronic
|Transportation Manager
|Transportation
|30.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Angela Cronon
|Visual Arts Teacher
|Norcross HS
|29 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Linda Czuper
|Teacher
|Bethesda ES
|16 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kim Daino
|Homebound Instructor
|Oakland Meadow School
|36.2 years in education
|26 years in Gwinnett
|Jeronde Davis
|Custodian
|Collins Hill HS
|18.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kathy C. Davis
|ESOL Teacher
|Dyer ES
|29.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Marta E. Davis
|School Clerk III
|Chesney ES
|18 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan Davis
|Teacher
|Arcado ES
|28.5 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Terry Ann Davis
|Speech and Language Pathologist
|Meadowcreek HS
|33 years in education
|15 years in GCPS
|Brenda Debord
|Media Specialist
|Graves ES
|26 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Amy Demarrais
|Special Education Teacher
|Oakland Meadow School
|24.5 years in education
|18 years in GCPS
|Jeanne DeMart
|Paraprofessional
|Riverside ES
|31.5 years in education
|26.5 years in Gwinnett
|Pat Densmore
|Dispatcher II
|Suwanee Maintenance District
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan DeReimer
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Benefield ES
|19 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Connie Derrick
|Mathematics Teacher
|Hull MS
|25 years in education
|23.5 years in GCPS
|Ana Elizabeth Diaz
|Custodian
|Dyer ES
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cindy Dickerson
|Instructional Clerk
|Winn Holt ES
|8 years in education
|6 years in GCPS
|JoAnn DiResta
|Zone 063 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|32 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Debra A. Do
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Graves ES
|13 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Tamara Dodita
|Custodian
|Sugar Hill ES
|10 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Julianna Donaldson
|Teacher
|Simpson ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Marc Dor
|Paraprofessional
|Alcova ES
|33.5 years in education
|16.5 years in Gwinnett
|Janice Douglass
|School Clerk I
|Parkview HS
|25.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Karen L. Drumm
|Clinic Worker
|Dyer ES
|25.2 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Gary Duke
|Zone 069 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|10 years in education
|all in GCPS
|DeLoris Dunagan
|Special Education Teacher
|GIVE Center East
|30 years in education
|9 years in Gwinnett
|Jeanine M. Dunn
|ESOL Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|28 years in education
|22 years in GCPS
|Paul O. Dunn
|Health and PE Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|27 years in education
|22 years in Gwinnett
|Mary Beth Duty
|Media Specialist
|Stripling ES
|14 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Manuel Echevarria
|ESOL Teacher
|Beaver Ridge ES
|18 years in education
|11 years in Gwinnett
|Wayne Edwards
|Lead Auto/Diesel Technician
|Fleet Maintenance
|35 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ernie Eison
|Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|19.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Melissa Ellenburg
|Mathematics Teacher
|Sweetwater MS
|31 years in education
|30 years in Gwinnett
|Linda Emerick
|Special Education Teacher
|Jackson ES
|38 years in education
|30 years in GCPS
|Robyn Erdmann
|Special Education Teacher
|McConnell MS
|28 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Noel Esson
|Master Craftsman
|Lawrenceville Maintenance District
|23 years in education
|13 years in GCPS
|Beth Evans
|Health Teacher
|Richards MS
|33 years in education
|30 years in Gwinnett
|Julie Evans
|Administrative Assistant
|Oakland Meadow School
|21.6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lauren F. Evans
|Paraprofessional
|Mason ES
|21 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Mary Evenson
|Paraprofessional
|Winn Holt ES
|14.8 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Karen Eccles Farrelly
|Administrative Assistant I
|Internal Resolutions and Compliance
|27 years in education
|12 years in Gwinnett
|Linda Faulkner
|Custodian
|Ivy Creek ES
|17 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dean Feldman
|Music and Theater Teacher
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|31 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cindy Snow Ferre
|Paraprofessional
|Lilburn ES
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lori Fine
|Paraprofessional
|Ivy Creek ES
|29.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Nancy Fitzgerald
|Teacher
|Jackson ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Rosa Valenzuela Florian
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Berkmar HS
|19 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cheryl S. Flowers
|Administrative Assistant
|Woodward Mill ES
|18 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lynn Flowers
|Teacher
|Dacula ES
|22 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Joe Floyd
|Engineering Teacher
|Norcross HS
|39 years in education
|12 years in GCPS
|Susan Fogle
|Special Education Teacher
|Chesney ES
|22 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Karen Ellen Foster
|Counselor
|Cooper ES
|31.5 years in education
|26 years in GCPS
|Melinda Fowler
|Teacher
|Dacula ES
|28.6 years in education
|23 years in Gwinnett
|Humphrey A. Fraser
|Health and PE Teacher
|Simonton ES
|26 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Donna Frost
|Clerk
|Facilities and Operations
|10 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lynn Furlette
|Assistant
|Payroll Services
|20.7 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Deborah Fusi
|Principal
|Duluth MS
|28.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|John M. Garner
|Orchestra Teacher
|Grace Snell MS
|28 years in education
|4 years in GCPS
|Vicki Garton
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Lanier MS
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Linda A. Garvin
|Mathematics Teacher
|Grayson HS
|24.7 years in education
|2 years in GCPS
|Ginger Gascho
|Teacher
|Dacula ES
|26 years in education
|24 years in Gwinnett
|Nancy Gaskill
|Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|30.5 years in education
|30 years in GCPS
|Rick Geche
|Social Studies Teacher
|McConnell MS
|28 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Bill George
|Special Education Teacher
|Five Forks MS
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Karen Stewart George
|Language Arts Teacher
|North Gwinnett MS
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Beth Gibbons
|ESOL Teacher
|Central Gwinnett HS
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Mary-Bryan Giroux
|Art Teacher
|GIVE Center East
|33 years in education
|17 years in GCPS
|Cynthia Glenn
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Fort Daniel ES
|32 years in education
|30 years in Gwinnett
|Carolyn Gordon
|Zone 073 Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|8 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Debbie Gouldstone
|STEM/STREAM Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|30 years in education
|23 years in Gwinnett
|Keith Graham
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Moore MS
|13 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Gail Y. Green
|Business Education Teacher
|Berkmar HS
|32 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Christy Grennor
|Student Data Management Clerk
|Level Creek ES
|26 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Robyn Gresham
|Media Clerk
|Bethesda ES
|24 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dana L. Griffith
|Health and PE Teacher
|Northbrook MS
|27 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kim Griswold
|Paraprofessional
|Alford ES
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Yvonne Guerrero
|Technology Support Technician III
|Information Management and Technology
|24 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jane F. Gzyl
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Hull MS
|21 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ziza Hadzibulic
|Custodian
|Central Gwinnett HS
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Sefika Hadzic
|Custodian
|Grayson HS
|19.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Torrie Haines
|Paraprofessional
|Dyer ES
|26.6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Gregory A. Hair
|Chemistry Teacher
|Meadowcreek HS
|13 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|David Haler
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Centerville ES
|14.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Cheryl Hall
|Special Education Teacher
|Berkmar HS
|27 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Luann Hammami
|Teacher
|Nesbit ES
|24 years in education
|17 years in GCPS
|Karen Hanley
|Special Education Teacher
|Brookwood HS
|37 years in education
|32 years in Gwinnett
|Russell G. Harrigfeld
|Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|11 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lori Harris
|ESOL Teacher
|Lilburn ES
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kaye E. Harrison
|Custodian
|GIVE Center East
|31 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Christine Hellyer
|Art Teacher
|Graves ES
|29 years in education
|17 years in Gwinnett
|Andrea Hendrix
|Director
|Information Technology Business and Resource Management
|years in education
|all in GCPS
|Tammi B. Herring
|Board Services Coordinator
|CEO/Superintendent’s Office
|24 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Angelia Herrington
|Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Michael J. Hessler
|Special Education Teacher
|Crews MS
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Doreen Heyburn
|Media Clerk
|Knight ES
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Sharon Hickmon
|Teacher
|Berkeley Lake ES
|27 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ann Hince
|ESOL Teacher
|Jones MS
|29 years in education
|25 years in GCPS
|Julie Hitt
|Teacher
|Puckett’s Mill ES
|28 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Margaret Hodges
|Counselor
|Coleman MS
|21 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lois Hoppa
|School Clerk II
|Jackson ES
|20 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Linda L. Houghton
|Media Specialist
|Camp Creek ES
|21.4 years in education
|17.9 years in GCPS
|Jan Snell Houston
|School Clerk I
|Moore MS
|13 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dionne Howard
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Pharr ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Patty S. Hugghins
|Student Data Management Clerk
|Benefield ES
|22 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Raymond H. Hushon
|Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|11.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Donna Hyde
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Parkview HS
|18 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|E'Wanna Ishii
|Language Arts Teacher
|Duluth MS
|34 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Trudy Ives
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Peachtree ES
|19.5 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Mavis Ivy
|Speech and Language Pathologist
|Mason ES
|15.5 years in education
|2 years in GCPS
|Lessie Jacob
|Stellar Substitute
|Pharr ES
|10 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|*Marsha Janofsky
|Local School Technology Coordinator
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|42 years in education
|18.5 years in GCPS
|Barbara Johnson
|Zone 073 Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|35 years in education
|20 years in Gwinnett
|Brian Johnson
|Zone 06J Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|12 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Cindy Johnson
|Paraprofessional
|Grayson ES
|22.7 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lonnie Johnson
|Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|13 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Vicki J. Johnson
|Science Teacher
|Jones MS
|23.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Donna Johnston
|Occupational Therapist
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|24 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lisa Johnston
|Zone 06V Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|10 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Richard Jolley
|Master Craftsman
|Shiloh Maintenance District
|25.7 years in education
|22.7 years in GCPS
|Jane Jones
|Zone 067 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|31 years in education
|29 years in Gwinnett
|Pamela A. Jones
|Special Education Teacher
|Discovery HS
|23 years in education
|1 year in GCPS
|Pam Jordan
|Paraprofessional
|Freeman’s Mill ES
|20.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|John Judge
|Paraprofessional
|Parkview HS
|6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Sandi Keener
|Health and PE Teacher
|Peachtree ES
|34 years in education
|16 years in Gwinnett
|Brenda Keller
|Counselor
|Grayson HS
|13.4 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Michele Kempner
|Teacher
|Dacula ES
|32 years in education
|28 years in Gwinnett
|Dr. Leah dee C. Kilgore
|Computer Literacy Teacher
|Berkmar HS
|17 years in education
|15 years in GCPS
|Tim King
|Special Education Teacher
|North Gwinnett HS
|24 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Gail S. Kise
|Assistant Principal
|Duluth HS
|31 years in education
|25 years in GCPS
|Michael J. Klen
|Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|15 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Carol Knight
|School Clerk III
|North Gwinnett MS
|26 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Duane Knight
|Master Craftsman
|Hamilton Mill Maintenance District
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dan Knudsen
|School Business Manager
|Berkmar HS
|34 years in education
|14 years in GCPS
|Chuck Krumnaker
|Zone 060 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|11 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Susan P. Kusch
|Teacher
|Pharr ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Annette Labandero
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Dacula HS
|15 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Sally Lafferty
|Paraprofessional
|Oakland Meadow School
|17.4 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Betty Lambert
|School Clerk I
|GIVE Center East
|19 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Millie Larocca
|Clerk
|Transportation
|21 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Carol Larro
|Special Education Teacher
|Mason ES
|28 years in education
|14 years in Gwinnett
|Walt Laskowski
|Custodian
|Dyer ES
|11 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jane Ledford
|Clinic Worker
|Shiloh HS
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|David A. Lee
|Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Joyce Lee
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Berkmar MS
|10 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Brenda M. Leukhardt
|Vision and Hearing Technician
|Oakland Meadow School
|20 years in education
|14 years in GCPS
|Shelia Lewis
|Bookkeeper
|Corley ES
|17 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Tricia Lewis
|Teacher
|Dyer ES
|33 years in education
|29 years in GCPS
|Saul Londono
|Custodian
|Nesbit ES
|12 years in education
|4 years in Gwinnett
|Leah Loper
|Special Education Teacher
|Creekland MS
|21 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Teresa Goldthwaite Lowe
|Language Arts Teacher
|Richards MS
|27.9 years in education
|10 years in Gwinnett
|Teena Luce
|Mathematics Teacher
|Osborne MS
|26 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Karen Lukens
|Teacher
|Arcado ES
|25 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Leanne Luttrell
|Mathematics Teacher
|Lovin ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan L. MacLaren
|Media Clerk
|Duluth MS
|18 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Michelle Maconochie
|School Nutrition Program Manager
|White Oak ES
|13.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Vicki L. Maddox
|Assistant
|Business and Finance
|24 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Richard Magner
|Choral Music Teacher
|Parkview HS
|30.8 years in education
|30 years in GCPS
|Ibrahim Maksumic
|Assistant Head Custodian
|Collins Hill HS
|15.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Sheila Manley
|Administrative Assistant III
|Strategy and Performance
|15.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Leanne Mar
|Paraprofessional
|Baggett ES
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Karen B. Marcus
|Paraprofessional
|Chesney ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Marissa Markley
|Computer Literacy Teacher
|Berkmar HS
|15 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Sandi Martinez
|Instructional Support Teacher
|Beaver Ridge ES
|25 years in education
|22 years in GCPS
|Betty Mason
|Retirement Manager
|Retirement Services
|29 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Sandra Mason
|Student Data Management Clerk
|Shiloh HS
|14 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Peggy Mastenbrook
|School Clerk I
|Rosebud ES
|15.6 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Angie Matheny
|Social Studies Teacher
|North Gwinnett MS
|28 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Leeford A. Maxwell
|Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cathy McCain
|Paraprofessional
|Simpson ES
|29 years in education
|19 years in GCPS
|Diana McConnell
|Paraprofessional
|McConnell MS
|28 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Mary McElroy
|Science Teacher
|Harmony ES
|23 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Edward David McHugh
|Zone 06i Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|16.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Gwen McLaughlin
|Paraprofessional
|Shiloh ES
|21 years in education
|15.5 years in GCPS
|Becky McMillan
|School Clerk III
|Twin Rivers MS
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Joan H. McMillian
|Capital Projects Support Specialist
|Information Management and Technology
|29 years in education
|23 years in GCPS
|Beth McMillin
|Teacher
|Level Creek ES
|20 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Candace McRae
|Counselor
|Paul Duke STEM HS
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Bud Melon
|Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|14.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Steven Melvin
|Zone 071 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|11.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jodi A. Mercer
|Special Education Teacher
|Northbrook MS
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Arleen Meyers
|Paraprofessional
|Cedar Hill ES
|13 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dan Miller
|Physics Teacher
|Brookwood HS
|12 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Rita Mitchell
|Science Teacher
|South Gwinnett HS
|31 years in education
|14 years in GCPS
|Carol W. Montgomery
|Special Education Teacher
|Meadowcreek HS
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Chester Moody
|Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Lorie Moore
|Mathematics Teacher
|Pinckneyville MS
|29 years in education
|3 months in Gwinnett
|*Ron Moore
|Assistant Principal
|Radloff MS
|45 years in education
|14 years in GCPS
|Gloria Moreno
|Custodian
|Trip ES
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Jeannette Morris
|Supervisor
|Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program
|30.6 years in education
|28 years in GCPS
|Maryann Morris
|County School Nurse
|Student Services
|19 years in education
|12.7 years in Gwinnett
|Sharon Morrow
|Music and Theater Teacher
|Parkview HS
|35 years in education
|32 years in GCPS
|Pam S. Murray
|Stellar Substitute
|Head ES
|12 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Georgeta Nastai
|Paraprofessional
|Jordan MS
|16 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Alisa C. Newman
|Teacher
|Duncan Creek ES
|20 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Marla Newman
|Teacher
|Duncan Creek ES
|19 years in education
|18 years in GCPS
|Kim Nichols
|Assistant Principal
|Brookwood HS
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Wayne P. Oblein
|8th Grade Teacher
|Grace Snell MS
|13 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Shari O’Connor
|Paraprofessional
|Oakland Meadow School
|22 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Stella Olatunde
|Paraprofessional
|Cooper ES
|11.7 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Liz Owens
|Paraprofessional
|Head ES
|23 years in education
|20 years in Gwinnett
|Monica L. Pace
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Head ES
|16 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Julie Pannell
|Special Education Teacher
|Winn Holt ES
|30 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Dee Dee Park
|Zone 06H Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|6 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Pat Park
|Zone 060 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|9 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cynthia Pattillo
|Teacher
|Fort Daniel ES
|30 years in education
|5 years in GCPS
|Vicky Pendley
|Paraprofessional
|Lanier MS
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Patricia L. Penland
|Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|19 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Scott Penn
|Zone 072 Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|15 years in education
|10 years in Gwinnett
|Suzanne Penn
|School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager
|Grayson HS
|14.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Cindy Perrett
|Media Clerk
|Rock Springs ES
|25.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Barry S. Persons Sr.
|Special Education Teacher
|Dacula MS
|Dacula MS
|5 years in GCPS
|Brenda Petty
|Chemistry Teacher
|Mill Creek HS
|32.4 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Tom Phelps
|Zone 077 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|14 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Tammy Picaso
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Cooper ES
|17 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kimberley Pierson
|Media Clerk
|Lanier HS
|19 years in education
|12 years in GCPS
|Leigh Michele Pipes
|Special Education Teacher
|Buice Center
|30 years in education
|6 years in Gwinnett
|Anne Pisarchuk
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Walnut Grove ES
|25 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan C. Poplawski
|Zone 059 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|31 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kelly Price
|Special Education Teacher
|Roberts ES
|25 years in education
|10.5 years in GCPS
|Paige Price
|Counselor
|Baldwin ES
|20.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Greg Puckett
|Science Teacher
|Brookwood HS
|27 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Tommy Puckett
|Paraprofessional
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|14.6 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Irfan Rakanovic
|Custodian
|Buice Center
|17 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Deana Ramsey
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Nesbit ES
|20.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Katrina Raper
|Science Teacher
|McConnell MS
|30 years in education
|20 years in GCPS
|Leannette Rawlins
|Special Education Teacher
|Oakland Meadow School
|18 years in education
|17.5 years in Gwinnett
|Polly Rawlins
|Zone 074 Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|35 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jan Rebel
|Science Teacher
|Coleman MS
|22 years in education
|16 years in Gwinnett
|Melanie Reed
|Teacher
|Duncan Creek ES
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Cindy Rein
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Norton ES
|20 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kim Renfroe
|Special Education Teacher
|Discovery HS
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kim M. Reynolds
|Clinic Worker
|Benefield ES
|15 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Janice Rials
|Teacher
|Grayson ES
|31 years in education
|22 years in GCPS
|Garey Richards
|Zone 070 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|4 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ben Rivers
|Mathematics Teacher
|Osborne MS
|28.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Michael Robbins
|Technology Support Technician III
|Information Management and Technology
|13 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Jim Roger
|JROTC Instructor
|Duluth HS
|16 years in education
|6 years in GCPS
|Diane Roland
|School Clerk III
|North Gwinnett HS
|13.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Ginny Roley
|Social Studies Teacher
|Twin Rivers MS
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dennis Romano
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Baldwin ES
|8.3 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Jackie Rosamond
|Facilities and Operations Assistant
|Distribution Center
|24 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Cindy Apley Rose
|Mathematics Teacher
|Couch MS
|30 years in education
|23 years in Gwinnett
|Sue Rose
|Teacher
|Peachtree ES
|30.5 years in education
|30 years in GCPS
|*Eddie Rowe
|Head Groundskeeper
|Grounds Maintenance
|43 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Peter A. Rozboril
|Teacher
|Knight ES
|30 years in education
|20 years in GCPS
|Maurice Rushlow
|Technology Support Technician III
|Information Management and Technology
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Charlotte Sadler
|Principal
|Baggett ES
|33 years in education
|19 years in GCPS
|Maria Salmon-Rondon
|Paraprofessional
|Rockbridge ES
|11.5 years in education
|2.5 years in Gwinnett
|Kim Sargent
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Brookwood HS
|17 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Andy Schlenker
|Health and PE Teacher
|Benefield ES
|29 years in education
|23 years in Gwinnett
|*Bron Gayna Schmit
|Principal
|Simpson ES
|41 years in education
|34 years in GCPS
|Michelle Lee Scoggins
|Social Studies Teacher
|Jones MS
|31 years in education
|30 years in Gwinnett
|*Dana Scott
|Language Arts Teacher
|Kanoheda ES
|40 years in education
|16 years in GCPS
|Deanna L. Scott
|Assistant
|Transportation Control Center
|15.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Tracey Screws
|School Nutrition Program Manager
|Snellville MS
|25 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan Seay
|Language Arts Teacher
|Five Forks MS
|29 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lois Sebastian
|Teacher
|Chattahoochee ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Que Sebree
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Dacula HS
|25 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kathleen Sever
|Teacher
|Duncan Creek ES
|20 years in education
|18 years in GCPS
|Rosario Z. Shadix
|Zone 080 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|22.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Jan Shaw
|Special Education Teacher
|Level Creek ES
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Diane L. Shumway
|Mathematics Teacher
|North Gwinnett HS
|35 years in education
|20 years in Gwinnett
|Anna Silver
|Occupational Therapist
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|20 years in education
|8 years in GCPS
|Po Than Sim
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Simpson ES
|12 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Craig Sledge
|Distribution Processor
|Supply Services
|28 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Senad Smajic
|Custodian
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|17 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Alice Smith
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Berkmar MS
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Ann M. Smith
|Teacher
|Freeman’s Mill ES
|37.5 years in education
|36 years in Gwinnett
|Dianne E. Smith
|Coordinator
|Application Programming
|21.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Donna T. Smith
|Teacher
|Ferguson ES
|25 years in education
|15 years in Gwinnett
|Ed Smith
|Custodial Trainer
|Environmental and Supply Services
|28.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Shirley Smith
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Fort Daniel ES
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Wayne Smith
|Zone 06i Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|15 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Danita Snulligan
|Special Education Teacher
|Oakland Meadow School
|34 years in education
|14 years in Gwinnett
|Launa Spencer
|Teacher
|Lawrenceville ES
|35 years in education
|13.5 years in GCPS
|*Melinda Spengler
|Instructional Clerk
|Centerville ES
|45 years in education
|30 years in Gwinnett
|Deanne Sport
|Administrative Assistant II
|CEO/Superintendent’s Office
|31.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Robin Steele
|Science Teacher
|Twin Rivers MS
|19 years in education
|13 years in Gwinnett
|Kelly Elizabeth Stewart
|Teacher
|McKendree ES
|32 years in education
|29.3 years in GCPS
|Ricky Still
|Supply Distribution Manager
|Distribution Center
|45 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Brian L. Stiltner
|Assistant Principal
|Maxwell HS of Technology
|29 years in education
|27 years in GCPS
|Dr. Nelly Knowles Stoneburner
|Mathematics Teacher
|Twin Rivers MS
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Karen Straub
|Physical Therapist
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|24 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Sheila Sudderth
|Assistant Principal
|Central Gwinnett HS
|42 years in education
|29 years in Gwinnett
|Julie Sullins
|Teacher
|Taylor ES
|29 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Deborah Sullivan
|Operation Specialist
|School Nutrition Program
|32.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Kerstin Sunden
|Paraprofessional
|Meadowcreek HS
|19.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Melissa Sutton
|Assistant Principal
|Simpson ES
|30 years in education
|29 years in Gwinnett
|William Tanner
|Custodian
|GIVE Center East
|17 years in education
|9 years in GCPS
|Jody Teague
|Mathematics Teacher
|Mountain View HS
|30 years in education
|25 years in Gwinnett
|Steve Teschner
|Teacher
|South Gwinnett HS
|31 years in education
|26 years in GCPS
|Angela Thomas
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Stripling ES
|29 years in education
|15 years in Gwinnett
|Jackie Thomas
|Paraprofessional
|Mountain View HS
|11 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Melissa Palmer Thomas
|Mathematics Teacher
|Grayson HS
|29 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lois A. Thompson
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Simonton ES
|24 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Lisa Tilley
|Humanities Teacher
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|30 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cindy Tobias
|Zone 06D Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|34.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Maria S. Torres-Villa
|Psychologist II
|Special Education and Psychological Services
|32 years in education
|26 years in Gwinnett
|Anita W. Townsend
|Student Data Management Clerk
|Central Gwinnett HS
|24 years in education
|19 years in GCPS
|Deana Triemer
|Middle Grades Teacher
|Gwinnett Online Campus
|30 years in education
|26 years in Gwinnett
|Cindy L. Tully
|Teacher
|Grayson ES
|33 years in education
|19.1 years in GCPS
|Debra Turk
|Mathematics Teacher
|Lilburn MS
|19 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. David S. Ulkins
|Science Teacher
|Creekland MS
|31 years in education
|23 years in GCPS
|LeeAnn Ulman
|Special Education Teacher
|Jones MS
|37 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Mark Vallely
|Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|10.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Bitsy Vann
|Special Education Teacher
|Five Forks MS
|36 years in education
|18 years in Gwinnett
|Beverly Vaughn
|Media Clerk
|Mulberry ES
|18 years in education
|13 years in GCPS
|Dawn E. Vaughn
|Zone 078 Special Education Bus Monitor
|Transportation
|10.7 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Linda Waddell
|Language Arts Teacher
|Mill Creek HS
|25 years in education
|13 years in GCPS
|Dale Wade
|Communications Coordinator
|Gwinnett Online Campus
|30 years in education
|28 years in Gwinnett
|Kyle Wade
|Language Arts Teacher
|Hull MS
|30 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Susan Wadkins
|Special Education Teacher
|Brookwood ES
|34.7 years in education
|31 years in Gwinnett
|Marjory Wall
|Paraprofessional
|Baggett ES
|16 years in education
|4.5 years in GCPS
|Alexis Walsh
|Science Teacher
|Osborne MS
|16 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Amie Walsh
|Counselor
|Shiloh MS
|31 years in education
|2 years in GCPS
|Julie Warren
|Zone 072 Special Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|26.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dr. Mickey Washburn
|Mathematics Teacher
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|22 years in education
|20 years in GCPS
|Yvette Washington
|Mathematics Teacher
|Shiloh HS
|31 years in education
|5 years in Gwinnett
|Kay Weber
|Mathematics Teacher
|Crews MS
|22 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Angela Wenger
|Mathematics Teacher
|Osborne MS
|31 years in education
|25 years in Gwinnett
|Cheryl Werkheiser
|Paraprofessional
|Richards MS
|20 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Linda Wesner
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Crews MS
|14.5 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Cheryl White
|Early Intervention Program Teacher
|Brookwood ES
|30 years in education
|26 years in GCPS
|Elaine White
|Paraprofessional
|Mountain Park ES
|18 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Lamar Wilcoxson
|Zone 063 Regular Education Bus Manager
|Transportation
|12 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Dr. Anthony Williams
|Assistant Principal
|Norton ES
|29.5 years in education
|19 years in Gwinnett
|Jon Williams
|Head Custodian
|South Gwinnett HS
|23 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kathy Williams
|Local School Technology Coordinator
|Fort Daniel ES
|47 years in education
|17 years in Gwinnett
|LeAnn Williford
|Media Clerk
|Minor ES
|28 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Kathy Willingham
|Paraprofessional
|Grayson ES
|23 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Dottie Wilson
|Mathematics Teacher
|Mill Creek HS
|23 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Duane “Bubba” Wilson
|Health and PE Teacher
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|34.5 years in education
|17 years in Gwinnett
|Sandy Wise
|Media Specialist
|Twin Rivers MS
|32 years in education
|24 years in GCPS
|Joy S. Wolfe
|Teacher
|Woodward Mill ES
|22 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Linda Wood
|Music Teacher
|Harbins ES
|14 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Nancy Nash Wood
|Teacher
|Sugar Hill ES
|30 years in education
|15 years in Gwinnett
|Lisa Findley Woodard
|Teacher
|Camp Creek ES
|25 years in education
|19.5 years in GCPS
|Judy Woods
|Paraprofessional
|Grayson HS
|16.6 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Debbie Wowk
|Assistant
|Transportation Control Center
|29.5 years in education
|all in GCPS
|David C. Wray
|Zone 068 Activity Bus Manager
|Transportation
|14 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Elise Xuereb
|Paraprofessional
|Level Creek ES
|18 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Josephine Akassi Yao
|School Nutrition Program Worker
|Bethesda ES
|7 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Arlene Youorski
|Paraprofessional
|Riverside ES
|20 years in education
|17 years in GCPS
|Donald Zona
|Special Education Teacher
|Mountain View HS
|15 years in education
|11 years in Gwinnett
|Bob Zorn
|Counselor
|Hull MS
|22 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Pamela Bettis Zuber
|Teacher
|Britt ES
|18 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
|Mary Ann Zudekoff
|Special Education Teacher
|Norton ES
|39 years in education
|all in GCPS
|Jeff Zumwalt
|Senior Notes and Mobility Administrator
|Information Management and Technology
|32.7 years in education
|all in Gwinnett
