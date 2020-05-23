The National Association of Music Merchants has named Gwinnett County Public Schools one of the nation’s Best Communities for Music Education.
The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. BCME is a signature program of the NAMM Foundation that recognizes and celebrates school districts for their support and commitment to music education.
“It means a great deal for me personally to have our community receive this recognition as it is based on so many factors,” David DuBose, GCPS’ director of Fine Arts, said. “The award spotlights communities that offer outstanding programs, show support for the arts, and are intentional about ensuring a quality music education to students. It publically recognizes our school board, superintendent, local schools and stakeholders and their commitment and work to put action and practice behind the belief that music education is essential to our students’ success.”
The BCME award recognizes the commitment of school administrators, community leaders, teachers and parents who believe in music education and who are working to ensure that it is part of a complete education for all children. It also enables educators to draw attention to music programs that are sometimes overlooked or not fully understood by members of the public beyond the school community.
