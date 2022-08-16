Gwinnett County Public Schools Police were one of nine metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies who recently worked with FBI agents to locate 28 children across the region who were victims of sex trafficking.
The FBI announced the location of the children, who were found as part of the nationwide Operation Cross Country XII effort to combat sex trafficking. GCPS was one of five metro Atlanta school systems whose police departments participated in the operation.
More than 200 local agencies across the nation participated in the operation.
“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
“I am grateful to the dedicated professionals of the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the country for their tireless work to rescue trafficking survivors, including exploited children, to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of trafficking crimes, and to provide the services and support that survivors need and deserve.”
The nationwide operation took place over a two-week period that ended on Sunday. Law enforcement found 84 children across the U.S. who were victims of sex trafficking, as well as 141 adult victims, according to FBI officials.
FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, victim specialists and child adolescent forensic interviewers worked in conjunction with local law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Operation Cross Country XII.
There were 391 local operations across the country that were conducted as part of the nationwide effort.
"Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “Unfortunately, such crimes — against both adults and children — are far more common than most people realize.
"As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation our most vulnerable populations.”
The average age of victims found across the nation during the operation was 15.5-years-old, and the youngest victim was 11.
Among the 28 child victims found in metro Atlanta, nine of them were children who were being sexually exploited commercially and 18 who had been reported as missing. Four adult suspects were arrested during the operation.
“Identifying, investigating and apprehending sex trafficking offenders is a critical part of our mission,” said Keri Farley, who is the special agent in charge of Atlanta FBI. “It’s important for anyone who is a victim of sexual exploitation to know that we prioritize the safety of victims when working with our law enforcement partners to bring sex traffickers to justice.”
In addition to GCPS Police, other local law enforcement agencies who worked with the FBI on the operation included: Atlanta Public Schools Police; DeKalb County Schools Department of Public Safety; Cobb County School District Police; Carroll County School Police; Dunwoody Police; Cobb County Police; Atlanta Police; and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The success of Operation Cross County reinforces what NCMEC sees every day. Children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs and even family members,” National Center for Missing & Exploited Children President and CEO Michelle DeLaune said.
“We’re proud to support the FBI’s efforts to prioritize the safety of children. This national operation highlights the need for all child serving professionals to continue to focus on the wellbeing of children and youth to prevent them being targeted in the first place.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.