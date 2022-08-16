Gwinnett County Public Schools Police were one of nine metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies who recently worked with FBI agents to locate 28 children across the region who were victims of sex trafficking.

The FBI announced the location of the children, who were found as part of the nationwide Operation Cross Country XII effort to combat sex trafficking. GCPS was one of five metro Atlanta school systems whose police departments participated in the operation.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

