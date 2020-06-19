Gwinnett County Public Schools is leaning toward having students back in the classroom when the 2020-2021 school year begins in August, depending on public feedback and the public health situation in Gwinnett later this summer.
School system officials presented information to the Gwinnett County Board of Education Thursday about tentative plans to begin the school year with in-person instruction at the county's school this fall. They are still considering starting the school year with digital learning, however, but that could depend on conditions yet to be seen.
A public survey on the plans for starting the school year with in-school instruction is scheduled to conclude Friday.
"We do plan to start school Aug. 5 — if we can," Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the school board on Thursday. "We plan to start in-school instruction if we can. If we can't, we will move to digital learning."
Starting the school year with in-school instruction would mark a major move back toward normalcy for Georgia's largest school system. It spent the second half of the spring 2020 semester conducting digital learning, with students participating in classwork from home, because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
At this point — with the district still taking public feedback from families and employees in the district as Thursday's presentation took place — the plans for starting the school year are still being worked on.
District officials are not ruling out the possibility that they may still have to forego in-school instruction at the beginning of the school year and use digital learning instead.
"There are some areas of focus that we are using to guide that return," Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said. "First and foremost, the safety of everyone involved. Obviously, (that includes) our teachers, our staff, our students and everybody else that works with our students.
"Next would be teaching and learning effectively, and the tools that go with that. What will that need to look like and what will that look like whether we return face-to-face or digitally."
One of the issues Flynt said the district would need to address is equity and access to instruction since some families with less financial means than others may not have access to computers.
"We know we had some access issues and we're continuing to look at ways to solve some of those and improve across the district," Flynt said.
Another issue that the school system would have to look at, particularly if the school year has to begin with digital learning, is making sure students remain engaged. Flynt said the district has learned that teachers can end up losing students if the pupils are not engaging with their instructors and classmates.
That can lead to the students not making progress in their classes, Flynt said.
The school system has been following orders issued by Gov. Brian Kemp concerning operations as well as guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guidance from the Georgia Department of Education on returning to school is being looked at as well.
Flynt said the district is also working with health officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments district and the Georgia Department of Public Health to access whether in-person instruction will be possible in August.
"There's a lot of input into what this looks like," he said.
