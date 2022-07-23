While most Gwinnett County Public Schools students spent the summer relaxing, district Police Chief Tony Lockhart was doing homework.
Lockhart's homework was studying what happened during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in May.
The purpose of that homework was simple: to see how GCPS could prevent a similar tragedy from happening in its schools.
"Every year we look at our procedures and review and stuff, but especially after Uvalde, (we were) reviewing the surveillance that came out of there and looking at it from an internal perspective from our department," Lockhart said. "And, then (there's) also the report that came out of, I think, the Texas House of Representatives if I'm correct ...
"(GCPS officials were) reviewing that report and saying 'OK, what are the things that went wrong at Uvalde? OK, what can be improved on and so forth?' You always look at stuff like that."
As the 2022-2023 school year looms for GCPS, Lockhart said parents can expect to see more police from various agencies near Gwinnett schools on at least the first few days of school.
GCPS Police will have its 98 officers — all school resource officers — on the job, but Lockhart said other law enforcement agencies in the county will be keeping an eye out near schools as well. That includes Gwinnett County police, the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office and police from various Gwinnett cities.
"We work in conjunction with the local law enforcement, the cities, the county police department and Sheriff's Office and asked them, 'If you can increase your patrols, if an officer just happens to be driving by Walnut Grove Elementary, can they just swing through there and have an added presence,'" Lockhart said.
"It's more or less routine patrol. Not an officer assigned to a specific school."
There are two GCPS officers at each high school as well as one officer at specialty schools, such as the Paul Duke STEM High School, and one officer at middle schools. There are also officers spread across the elementary schools.
The district is also highlighting steps it is taking to keep students safe in the schools. Lockhart talked to reporters about some of those steps on Friday afternoon at Collins Hill High School.
One step Gwinnett County schools has in place is double sets of doors that visitors have to be admitted through in order to get in the front door at a school. When someone visits a Gwinnett school, they have to ring a doorbell which has a camera attached to it so employees in the school's front office can see who rang the doorbell.
Visitors cannot enter the building until the employees in the front office push a button to unlock the front door, and even then, the visitor has only been admitted to a small foyer that has a second set of locked doors that separates them from the interior of the school.
They must check in with an employee at a window in the foyer. That employee will have to push a button to unlock the interior doors before the visitor can get access to areas where classrooms and offices are located.
And, 15 Gwinnett schools — such as Collins Hill — have a Raptor identification system where the employee at the foyer window can check information from the visitor's driver's license to see if that person is on any sex offender registries.
"We have multiple layers," Lockhart said. "There's the doorbell for the first set of doors, you come in and check in and Raptor and then buzzed in through the second set of doors."
There are 19 schools that are still in the process of being retrofitted to have the double set of doors that visitors have to be admitted through.
GCPS is also encouraging the use of a Confidential Tip Line, which can be reached by calling 770-822-6513, to report any concerns, such as someone carrying a weapons, drugs or alcohol on campus.
One area that was focused on after the Uvalde shooting was how the shooter was able to get into the elementary school through an unlocked door.
Lockhart said school officials have to juggle securing all of the doors on a school building with maintaining safety steps, such as ensuring students can evacuate the building in the event of a fire.
"That's the hard thing," Lockhart said. "How do you harden and secure a school without making it like a military base and so forth and still maintaining fire codes?
"But, yes, all of the doors should be locked at all times and then on an electronic system when the classes change, if students have to transition to trailers or so forth, something like that, they're electronically controlled. They'll unlock and then when the bell rings for classes to be back in session, those doors will lock back."
Lockhart said GCPS has not heard of any specific threats to students as they return to school. The back-to-school period is a high-profile period where the fact that students are heading back to schools receives a lot of media attention.
GCPS' police chief said the district will deem any threat to be a credible threat until officers can verify that it is not credible. The chief said he department will be working to make sure students are safe when the school year begins in August.
"The safety of the children that attend Gwinnett County Public Schools is the No. 1 priority," Lockhart said. "That is taken very, very seriously and it's a very important fact that we keep our kids safe."
