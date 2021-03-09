Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Tuesday that through a partnership with Northside Gwinnett Hospital the district will provide 1,000 additional vaccinations this week to teachers and staff .
The COVID-19 vaccination opportunity will take place Friday, said Sloan Roach, executive director of communications and media relations for GCPS.
“We appreciate Northside Hospital Gwinnett for their partnership to vaccinate GCPS teachers and staff,” GCPS CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said. “The hospital has a long history of working with the school district to support the health and welfare of our students and staff.
"The vaccination of our staff members is a top priority and we are thankful for community partners like Northside Hospital Gwinnett and the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department for helping to make this happen. We anticipate the addition of these 1,000 shots will guarantee that all GCPS teachers who had indicated an interest in receiving the vaccination will have an appointment in these first two weeks.”
Roach said all remaining special education teachers who had indicated interest in receiving the vaccination will be included in the additional 1,000 vaccinations.
"These employees were notified (Tuesday) of this opportunity that would allow them to get their vaccination faster than originally scheduled," Roach said.
A vaccination survey of GCPS employees said that 13,096 (or 52%) of the district’s approximate 25,000 staff members indicated an interest in obtaining a vaccination. Of those employees indicating an interest, 7,500 were teachers, counselors, media specialists and LSTCs, Roach said.
GCPS has partnered with Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department to provide vaccinations for the majority of its interested employees. Those vaccinations started Monday and will be scheduled over the next few weeks, Roach said.
Since the health department’s vaccine supply is limited, GCPS has worked to find other providers who also might make vaccination opportunities available to school district employees, Roach said.
“We are committed to ensuring that educators in Gwinnett have easy and complete access to the vaccinations they need,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of the Northside Gwinnett hospitals. “Northside and GCPS understand how critical this phase of COVID vaccinations is to the continuity of learning in our area. We are proud to be a partner in this effort.”
