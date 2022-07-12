Jamie Garcia Caycho was seven years old when she came to the United States from Mexico. She was nervous about starting at a new school and assimilating into a new culture.
Despite her nerves, Garcia Caycho found her place with the help of her second grade teacher.
Now, she teaches first grade at Arcado Elementary School in Gwinnett County and was awarded 2022 GCPS Teacher of the Year.
She spoke of the inspiration that second grade teacher provided her and the community she’s built with her students in front of a crowd of more than 1,500 new GCPS teachers on Tuesday.
“In front of my students that’s my space, my zone,” she said. “Teaching is a fulfilling and important job, and it’s also really fun. Headlines tend to focus on the negative but that doesn’t represent it at all.”
Garcia Caycho was part of a lineup of speakers tasked with inspiring educators and welcoming them to the district at the school system’s new teacher orientation. Each speaker regaled the crowd with personal stories of their experiences in education and emphasis on two important values: empathy and community.
For most in attendance at the Gas South Convention Center, Tuesday’s orientation was their first introduction into the school system. Others were hired mid-year during the 2021-2022 school year.
On Wednesday, teachers will report to one of the two local high schools to spend a full day taking part in grade-level and curriculum-specific assessment literacy activities. With the start of the school year just three weeks away, they will also review ways to foster a supportive community for each and every student.
Garcia Caycho touched on the importance of community building in her speech. “Anything is possible when students, families and educators come together. All members of our community play an important role.”
Other speakers at Tuesday’s orientation included Bonnie Brush, the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district; Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce; Tarece Johnson from the Board of Education and T. Nakia, the Deputy Superintendent for the district.
After giving his remarks, Superintendent Calvin Watts introduced Dacula High School rising senior and member of the Superintendent’s Student Council, Peyton Jesse. In her address to teachers Jesse emphasized the impact her experiences out of the classroom had on her education. She stated that empathy shown by her teachers and community were paramount to her success.
At the end of her speech, she left teachers with homework.
“I challenge you to impact on student at least this year. If each one of you impacts one student, that’s 1,500 people. And, if you’re an overachiever like me, impact two” she said to laughs and applause.
John Antonetti, an author who works with schools and districts throughout North America on student engagement, provided the keynote.
Antonetti spoke with a charismatic demeanor providing both inspiration and a crowd full of laughs. He marked his journey from curious science student to first-year teacher and beyond and all the twists, turns and personal connections that came with it.
After a half day of speakers and mingling, teachers were motivated and excited for more.
Deanne Hecht is a seventh-year teacher who is joining the GCPS family from a private school system. Hecht lives in the district and her daughter will soon begin school in the district. She’ll be teaching middle school health and physical education. Her goal for Tuesday’s event was to begin learning how to be part of this big community.
“It’s been great, they’re really motivational and excited so that’s contagious to feel their energy,” Hect said .
