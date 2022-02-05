Gwinnett County Public Schools is currently enrolling students for the Gwinnett Online Campus for the 2022-2023 school year.
The K-12 digital option registration period will be open through Feb. 28. District officials said this will be the first year that K-3 students will be eligible to participate in the Gwinnett Online Campus program.
“While GOC classes are digital, students are required to participate in some face-to-face meetings to take part in hands-on labs, interactive learning labs and testing,” district officials said. “Transportation is not provided for in-person sessions.”
The district has two virtual sessions and four in-person information sessions planned for families who would like to learn more about the Gwinnett Online Campus. The first online session will be at noon on Monday while the second will be offered at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14.
The in-person sessions will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. on Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Families can sign up for information systems, and learn about the Gwinnett Online Campus program, by visiting www.gcpsk12.org/domain/7748. Students enroll for the program at the Gwinnett Online Campus rather than through their neighborhood school. Students in the program must live in GCPS’ attendance zone.
“GOC offers a flexible learning environment, extensive support from teachers and counselors, individualized instruction and a full range of courses,” district officials said. “The school offers special education, ESOL, and gifted services. GOC students must meet all promotion and graduation requirements.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
