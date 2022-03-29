The next school year could mark a significant milestone for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
District officials are projecting an enrollment of 182,865 students during the 2022-2023 school year. That number would be significant, if it is achieved, because it would mark the first time since the spring of 2020 that GCPS' enrollment has met or exceeded its pre-pandemic levels.
"In (fiscal year 2020), we were at 180,585, and that's the fall FTE (full-time equivalent) number," GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. "We probably creeped up to 181,000 or so during that year, but then by the time we were in the next fiscal year, obviously we were in COVID and we dropped."
In addition to putting the district back at pre-pandemic enrollment levels, the projections — if they pan out — would mark the highest-ever enrollment in GCPS. The enrollment is projected to increase by 3,284 students in the 2022-2023 school year.
"The growth in students is primarily in the K-5 and in 9-12 (grade levels)," GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said. "Our middle school enrollment is going to be about flat compared to this year."
The district's enrollment during the 2019-2020 school year topped out at 180,585 students, but then the COVID-19 pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020. GCPS' enrollment numbers took a tumble after that because of the pandemic.
The district's enrollment was 177,401 in the 2020-2021 school year and then increased to 179,581 students during the current school year.
Official enrollment numbers for each school year are set at whatever they are when the FTE count is done in the district in the fall.
District officials had said in the past that the inability to hold kindergarten enrollment in the spring of 2020 led to a drop off in enrollment in early grades during the 2020-2021 school year. The numbers began to pick back up after district officials made adjustments to do kindergarten enrollment in spring 2021 while still taking COVID concerns into account.
GCPS officials expect enrollment to continue rising in the coming years. Projections show district officials anticipate serving 186,465 students during the 2026-2027 school year for example.
In order to meet anticipated enrollment projections for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as accommodate the opening of the new Seckinger High School, GCPS plans to hire 233 employees.
The district is also planning to hire another 182 teachers to decrease class size allotments.
In all, GCPS will operate 142 schools during the 2022-2023 school year.
